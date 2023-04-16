Newells Old Boys vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newells vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Newells vs River Plate live?
The match between Newells vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Match Officials
The refereeing team for Newells vs River Plate will be as follows:
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo.
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani.
Assistant Referee 2: Lucas Germanotta.
Fourth official: Silvio Trucco.
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
AVAR: Diego Bonfá.
Key player - River Plate
Agustin Palavecino, the midfielder from Platense, is the key player for this match for El Millonario.
The midfielder completes his fourth season in River, in the current league he has played 9 games, scoring one goal in 192 minutes.
Key player - Newells
Juan Sforza, is the key player for the leproso team, the pivot coming from the club's youth team, is one of the pearls of the quarry.
He has played 10 games in the current league and has scored one goal in 894 minutes played.
Probable Starters
Newells: Lucas Hoyos; Armando Mendez, Gustavo Velazquez, Guillermo Ortiz, Bruno Pitton; Pablo Perez, Juan Sforza, Cristian Ferreira; Justo Giani, Djorkaeff Reasco y Jonathan Menendez. DT: Gabriel Heinze.
River: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Emanuel Mammana, Elias Gomez; Santiago Simon, Rodrigo Aliendro, Agustin Palavecino, Jose Paradela; Santiago Solari y Miguel Borja. DT: Martin Demichelis.
River seeks to increase its lead at the top
Demichelis' River will remain in the lead at least for this matchday, but El Millo's objective is none other than to increase their advantage over their runner-up, San Lorenzo.
La banda has 27 points from 11 games, the product of 9 wins and 2 defeats.
This is Millo's squad for this match:
📋 Los convocados para viajar a Rosario para el partido de este domingo frente a Newell's 💪#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eG4rlaLGXg— River Plate (@RiverPlate) April 15, 2023
The leproso is looking to get closer to the top 5 of the league
Newell's is in the middle part of the table, so far in 12 games it has scored 18 points, product of 5 wins, 3 ties and 3 defeats.
The red-and-black team will try to beat River at home and get a good advantage over the teams that are chasing them.
The Professional League plays its twelfth matchday
The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Newells, against the only leader of the championship, Club Atlético River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The Stadium
The Marcelo Bielsa Stadium is located in the city of Rosario, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in July 1911 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 42,000 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Newells vs River Plate, corresponding to the 12th round of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, at 6:00 pm.