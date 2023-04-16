Newells Old Boys vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League
Photo: River Plate

9:00 AM36 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Newells vs River Plate live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newells vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AM41 minutes ago

How to watch Newells vs River Plate live?

The match between Newells vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:50 AMan hour ago

Match Officials

The refereeing team for Newells vs River Plate will be as follows: 
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo.
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani.
Assistant Referee 2: Lucas Germanotta.
Fourth official: Silvio Trucco.
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
AVAR: Diego Bonfá.
8:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - River Plate

Agustin Palavecino, the midfielder from Platense, is the key player for this match for El Millonario. 

The midfielder completes his fourth season in River, in the current league he has played 9 games, scoring one goal in 192 minutes.

8:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Newells

Juan Sforza, is the key player for the leproso team, the pivot coming from the club's youth team, is one of the pearls of the quarry. 
He has played 10 games in the current league and has scored one goal in 894 minutes played.
8:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Starters

Newells: Lucas Hoyos; Armando Mendez, Gustavo Velazquez, Guillermo Ortiz, Bruno Pitton; Pablo Perez, Juan Sforza, Cristian Ferreira; Justo Giani, Djorkaeff Reasco y Jonathan Menendez. DT: Gabriel Heinze.
River: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Emanuel Mammana, Elias Gomez; Santiago Simon, Rodrigo Aliendro, Agustin Palavecino, Jose Paradela; Santiago Solari y Miguel Borja. DT: Martin Demichelis.
8:30 AMan hour ago

River seeks to increase its lead at the top

Demichelis' River will remain in the lead at least for this matchday, but El Millo's objective is none other than to increase their advantage over their runner-up, San Lorenzo. 

La banda has 27 points from 11 games, the product of 9 wins and 2 defeats.

This is Millo's squad for this match: 

8:25 AMan hour ago

The leproso is looking to get closer to the top 5 of the league

Newell's is in the middle part of the table, so far in 12 games it has scored 18 points, product of 5 wins, 3 ties and 3 defeats. 

The red-and-black team will try to beat River at home and get a good advantage over the teams that are chasing them.

8:20 AMan hour ago

The Professional League plays its twelfth matchday

The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Newells, against the only leader of the championship, Club Atlético River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
8:15 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The Marcelo Bielsa Stadium is located in the city of Rosario, Argentina (Argentina). 
The stadium was inaugurated in July 1911 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 42,000 spectators.
Photo: Newells Official Website
8:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Newells vs River Plate, corresponding to the 12th round of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, at 6:00 pm.
