Torino vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulaye Dia has 10 goals and five assists in the 26 matches he has played in the national competition this season. The Senegal international striker is owned by Villarreal, but is on loan at the Italian club. The 26 years old player comes from giving an assist and also crashed the ball into the post;
Watch out for this player at Torino
Antonio Sanabria has eight goals and two goals in Serie A this season in the 24 matches he has played. The Paraguayan striker is in his third season at the club and last scored on April 3 against Sassuolo;
How does Salernitana arrive?
They have five draws in a row and six in a row without losing. The last time they lost was on February 19 when they lost to Lazio. In the Serie A standings they are fifteenth with 29 points, seven points clear of the relegation places.
How is Torino coming along?
Torino have just lost against Roma in their most recent match. They have also gone three games without a win in a row, the last victory coming on March 12 when they won at Lecce. Right now in Serie A they are in the eleventh position with 38 points, 10 points away from the European places and 16 points ahead of the relegation zone.
Background
A total of 17 times Torino and Salernitana have met, with Torino winning nine times, Salernitana five times and Salernitana three times and the match ended in a draw. The most recent time they met was on January 8, 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw;
Venue: The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Turin, which was inaugurated in May 1933 and has a capacity of 28177 spectators.
Preview of the match
Torino and Salernitana meet in the 30th Serie A matchday of the season
