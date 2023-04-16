Getafe vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Tune in here Getafe vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Getafe vs Barcelona match for the LaLiga 2023.
What time is Getafe vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Barcelona of April 16th  in several countries:

Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 3:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Getafe vs Barcelona

While Barcelona have dominated the last five games with a record of three wins to one draw and one defeat, their most recent two visits have not been good, with a draw and a defeat.

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe, 2023 LaLiga season

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona, season 2022 LaLiga

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, 2021 LaLiga season

Barcelona 5-2 Getafe, season 2021 LaLiga

Getafe 1-0 Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season

Key Player Barcelona

Because many players are not going through the best moment today, who is and makes a difference is the canterano Gavi, who continues to show signs of his growth, in the absence of what happens in the offseason where he hopes to be registered with the first team to continue in the azulgrana institution.
Photo: Forbes
Key player Getafe

Who will have to come out in an inspired afternoon under the three posts will be the goalkeeper David Soria, who is expected to have a lot of activity for the blaugrana offensive generation and who will have to be the hero to be able to add a positive result.
Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 5 Sergio Busquets, 20 Sergi Roberto, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 22 Raphinha. 1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 5 Sergio Busquets, 20 Sergi Roberto, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 22 Raphinha.
Last lineup Getafe

13 David Soria, 6 Domingos Duarte, 15 Omar Alderete, 2 Djené Dakonam, 5 Luis Milla, 20 Nemanja Maksimovic, 9 Portu, 22 Damián Suárez, 10 Enes Ünal, 17 Munir El Haddadi, 19 Borja Mayoral.
Barcelona: turning the page

With many casualties of consideration such as Pedri or Dembéle, Barcelona has not yet turned the page after their elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Real Madrid, so they have to focus on returning to the path of victory in LaLiga, with the aim of maintaining the distance of 13 points from Los Merengues and thus leave with the league title that will help them to strengthen the psychic aspect; however, they come from drawing and at home, goalless, against Girona. It should be remembered that Barca is still not 100% assured of winning the league and therefore must not take their foot off the accelerator, especially considering that this is the only tournament in which they will be active until the end of May.
Getafe: to score points

Getafe is one of the many teams that is in severe predicaments in the fight against relegation and needs to win at any cost and learn from the example set by Girona last Monday to close the spaces to the Culé team and capitalize on the ones they have in attack in order to get a positive result.
The Kick-off

The Getafe vs Barcelona match will be played at the Alfonso Perez Stadium, in Getafe, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Getafe vs Barcelona!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
