Getafe vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

Tune in here Getafe vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Getafe vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Barcelona of April 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:15 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Getafe vs Barcelona
While Barcelona have dominated the last five games with a record of three wins to one draw and one defeat, their most recent two visits have not been good, with a draw and a defeat.
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe, 2023 LaLiga season
Getafe 0-0 Barcelona, season 2022 LaLiga
Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, 2021 LaLiga season
Barcelona 5-2 Getafe, season 2021 LaLiga
Getafe 1-0 Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season
Key Player Barcelona
Because many players are not going through the best moment today, who is and makes a difference is the canterano Gavi, who continues to show signs of his growth, in the absence of what happens in the offseason where he hopes to be registered with the first team to continue in the azulgrana institution.
Key player Getafe
Who will have to come out in an inspired afternoon under the three posts will be the goalkeeper David Soria, who is expected to have a lot of activity for the blaugrana offensive generation and who will have to be the hero to be able to add a positive result.
Last lineup Barcelona
1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 5 Sergio Busquets, 20 Sergi Roberto, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 22 Raphinha. 1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 5 Sergio Busquets, 20 Sergi Roberto, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 22 Raphinha.
Last lineup Getafe
13 David Soria, 6 Domingos Duarte, 15 Omar Alderete, 2 Djené Dakonam, 5 Luis Milla, 20 Nemanja Maksimovic, 9 Portu, 22 Damián Suárez, 10 Enes Ünal, 17 Munir El Haddadi, 19 Borja Mayoral.
Barcelona: turning the page
With many casualties of consideration such as Pedri or Dembéle, Barcelona has not yet turned the page after their elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Real Madrid, so they have to focus on returning to the path of victory in LaLiga, with the aim of maintaining the distance of 13 points from Los Merengues and thus leave with the league title that will help them to strengthen the psychic aspect; however, they come from drawing and at home, goalless, against Girona. It should be remembered that Barca is still not 100% assured of winning the league and therefore must not take their foot off the accelerator, especially considering that this is the only tournament in which they will be active until the end of May.
Getafe: to score points
Getafe is one of the many teams that is in severe predicaments in the fight against relegation and needs to win at any cost and learn from the example set by Girona last Monday to close the spaces to the Culé team and capitalize on the ones they have in attack in order to get a positive result.
The Kick-off
The Getafe vs Barcelona match will be played at the Alfonso Perez Stadium, in Getafe, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Getafe vs Barcelona!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.