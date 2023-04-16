Cambuur vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cambuur vs Feyenoord in Eredivisie?
If you want to watch the match Cambuur vs Feyenoord it can be followed on television on ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Cambuur vs Feyenoord in the Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries on March 16, April 2023
Mexico: 08:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:45 am
Chile: 10:45 a.m.
Colombia: 09:45 hours
Peru: 09:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 16:45 hours
Watch out for this player at Feyenoord
Mexican Santiago Tomas Gimenez is key in this team, he has 18 goals this season between these competitions, 10 of them in the Eredivisie. The 21-year-old player has scored three goals in the last four matches he has played.
Watch out for this player in Cambuur
Bjorn Johnsen, a 31-year-old Norwegian striker, has four goals in nine games. He has scored four goals in four consecutive matches, but has not scored since March 12 against PSV.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord have just beaten Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals by the narrowest of margins, while in the Dutch league they have won eight straight and are still unbeaten in the Eredivisie, where they currently lead with 67 points, eight ahead of Ajax, who are second in the standings
How does the Cambuur arrive?
They have four consecutive defeats and have won only one game in the last ten matches. They are currently bottom of the Eredivisie with 16 points, nine points behind the relegation places;
Background
A total of 18 times these two teams have met, with Feyenoord winning on 17 occasions, while the remaining duel ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on November 10, 2022, when they won 1-0 thanks to Hartman's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at the Cambuur Stadion, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1936 and has a capacity of 10250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cambuur and Feyenoord meet in the match corresponding to the 29th round of the Eredivisie;
