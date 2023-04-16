Pumas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Pumas UNAM vs Toluca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas UNAM vs Toluca match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pumas UNAM vs Toluca of April 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on TUDN.
Argentina: 2:00 PM on TUDN.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on TUDN and VIX+.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Last lineup of Toluca
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Brayan Angulo, Brian García, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Carlos González and Edgar López.
Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Brayan Angulo, Brian García, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Carlos González and Edgar López.
Toluca Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Maximiliano Araujo (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 6 goals in 14 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Tijuana Xolos and we could see him score another goal in Sunday's game. Next up is the player Jean Meneses (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 4 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas Unam so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, he has made 49 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Toluca in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got 3 points that put them in second position in the general table. After 8 games won, 4 tied and 2 lost, they have 28 points. They have had a good start to the season, it is expected that they can maintain the same rhythm throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 7, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and thus they achieved their eighth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Sunday.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Pumas UNAM and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Mazatlán FC. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 7 goals in 14 games played, last game he scored two goals against Pachuca and we could see him score in Sunday's game. Next up is the Argentine Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he plays in the forward position, in the tournament he has achieved 3 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Toluca, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa (#13), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 27 saves in 5 games.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got three points that put them in sixteenth position in the general table. They have 14 points after 4 games won, 2 tied and 8 lost. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 9, 2023 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against Atlético San Luis at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and thus they achieved their fourth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Universitario is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Pumas de la UNAM. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, cost 260 million Mexican pesos and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.