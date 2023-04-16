Sassuolo vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Manchester Sassuolo vs Juventus can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the Sassuolo vs Juventus matchday 30 of the Serie A?
This is the kickoff time for the Sassuolo vs Juventus match on April 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 07:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Juventus Statement
Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the clash: "Sassuolo are a technically strong team and are in excellent form. They lost in Verona but they played a good game. This will be a very important fortnight for us, to determine our future. Tomorrow we will have to win because yesterday (Friday ed) Lazio, with the win against Spezia, overtook us in the ranking linked to results on the pitch. As I have always said, we have to take one step at a time. It's a nice and important moment of the season, but we will have to grit our teeth even more and compact ourselves". "Kean should not be available because he suffered a flexor problem in training on Friday. De Sciglio will also be unavailable for the away game against Sassuolo , but we will be able to count on several Next Gen players who will come with us. Paredes is ready to play, Pogba not yet. Paul is training with the group, but he has not yet reached his best form. I'm sure, however, between now and the end of the season his contribution will be essential. Szczęsny , if he is serene and calm, will be able to go with us and will be on the bench so he will have a rest shift. Perínis in excellent condition and has become a goalkeeper of the highest level. Since he has been at Juventus he has been one of the best in his role, in terms of reliability and presence in matches. Bremer could be rested and in his place could play one of Rugani and Bonucci who are working well. Vlahović played an hour in Rome against Lazio and half an hour against Sporting CP. Tomorrow he could start from the beginning." "In general the available players are doing well, they are going through a good moment of form. We are training well and, therefore, we are satisfied with our daily work. As I have always said, these weeks will be crucial to build our May schedule which we hope will be as busy as April." "Next week will be important. It is clear that we are waiting very carefully for the verdict of April 19 , but our job is to think only about the field and the field tells us that to get back to second place we have to beat Sassuolo. We are focused on individual matches and rightly so. We will have to be good at not letting ourselves be conditioned by external factors".
How does Juventus arrive?
Juventus arrives after beating Sporting by the minimum in the Champions League, the team led by Allegri will go all out to get the three points.
How does Sassuolo arrive?
Sassuolo arrives after losing against Hellas Verona two goals to one, the team from Reggio Emilia will try to give a good game and get three points, looking to compensate their fans.
The match will be played at the Mapei Stadium.
The match Sassuolo vs Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium, located in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream, corresponding to the match of the 30th matchday of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Mapei Stadium, at 10:00 am.