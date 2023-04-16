LA Galaxy vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is LA Galaxy vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs LAFC of April 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:40 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 4:40 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 5:40 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 5:40 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 2:40 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 3:40 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 3:40 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 4:40 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 10:40 PM on Apple TV
Mexico: 2:40 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 5:40 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 3:40 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 5:40 PM on Apple TV
Latest Games LA Galaxy vs LAFC
The series between these two clubs has been very even in the last five meetings, with two wins per side and one draw.
Los Angeles FC 3-2 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2022 MLS season
Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 US Open Cup season
Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 MLS season
Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2021 MLS season
Key Player LAFC
Denis Bouanga arrives inspired to this game after scoring the hat-trick in the win against Austin FC, where he has had a very good start to the season with goals and being a key part of the offensive volume, so he will be the player to watch today.
Key player LA Galaxy
He has been able to recover from his injury and last game he already had some minutes, so it is expected that little by little the Mexican Chicharito Hernandez will get into the rhythm of the game and help the team with the mission of getting his first win of the season.
Last lineup LAFC
1 Eldin Jakupovic, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 30 Sergi Palencia, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 José Cifuentes, 11 Timothy Tillman, 22 Kwadwo Opoku, 99 Denis Bouanga, 7 Stipe Biuk.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
33 Jonathan Klinsmann, 24 Jalen Neal, 22 Martin Caceres, 5 Gaston Brugman, 44 Raheem Edwards, 2 Calegari, 6 Ricard Puig, 8 Marky Delgado, 11 Tyler Boyd, 20 Memo Rodriguez, 9 Dejan Joveljic.
LAFC: Still unstoppable
With only one loss and that was in the Concachampionships, LAFC has been unstoppable and has defended its crown in every sense of the word, as they remain undefeated in the season and will be looking to close in on leaders Seattle and San Luis, who are at the top of the Western Conference.
LA Galaxy: Re-establish their confidence
With a game pending, but the LA Galaxy have had a tough time in their first six games, where they have not been able to win three draws and three defeats, so the time has come for them to give their fans some satisfaction and win the so-called Traffic Classic, especially considering that they have just been beaten by the Houston Dynamo.
The Kick-off
The LA Galaxy vs LAFC match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, in LA Galaxy, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:40 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: LA Galaxy vs LAFC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.