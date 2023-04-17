Monterrey vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monterrey vs Santos Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Monterrey vs Santos match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last Games Monterrey vs Santos
Santos Laguna 4-3 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2022
Rayados Monterrey 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022
Santos Laguna 0-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Rayados Monterrey 1-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021
Santos Laguna 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021
Key Player Santos
Key player Monterrey
Last lineup Santos
Last lineup Monterrey
Santos Laguna: defensive order
No communication?
"It wasn't my decision, I already had two players designated, they have tried to support me on the field of play and that's where I'm going to make those decisions," he mentioned in a press conference.