Monterrey vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Monterrey vs Santos Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Santos match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Monterrey vs Santos match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Santos of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Last Games Monterrey vs Santos

The balance between these two clubs has been very even in the most recent five duels, with two wins on each side and one draw.

Santos Laguna 4-3 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2022

Rayados Monterrey 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022

Santos Laguna 0-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 1-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021

Santos Laguna 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021

Key Player Santos

He has been given new opportunities and for this Clausura 2023 he has responded with goals, so forward Marcelo Correa will be the player to follow, remembering that he will have to provide the offensive contribution to leave the "Steel Giant" with a positive result.
Key player Monterrey

It seems that the gunpowder has dried up in recent matches, but Rogelio Funes Mori has improved his performance in this championship and is a player capable of changing the trajectory of the game if he has a clear shot in front of the opponent's goal, so he will be looking to celebrate again in the company of his fans.
Foto: TV Azteca
Last lineup Santos

1 Carlos Acevedo, 5 Félix Torres, 21 Dória, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 193 Salvador Mariscal, 6 Alan Cervantes, 29 Juan Brunetta, 2 Omar Campos, 221 Jair González, 7 Harold Preciado, 9 Marcelo Correa.
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 27 Luis Romo, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 16 Celso Ortiz, 9 Germán Berterame, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori.
Santos Laguna: defensive order

Santos Laguna is one of the worst defenses in the championship and has had a hard time keeping a clean sheet at the back, as they have conceded 8 goals in the last three games and the playoff zone no longer looks as safe as it did a few weeks ago, so they will have to work on the defensive issue and will be looking for points for the final stretch of the campaign.
No communication?

Head coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich regretted the defeat against América, but highlighted the good and bad points that will help them for the Fiesta Grande, and also stated that Joao Rojas should not have taken the penalty that he missed against the Águilas.

"It wasn't my decision, I already had two players designated, they have tried to support me on the field of play and that's where I'm going to make those decisions," he mentioned in a press conference.

Rayados de Monterrey: recovery

They are the tournament leaders and will qualify for the Playoffs directly, but Rayados de Monterrey suffered a painful defeat last Saturday against América, so they must learn from it to correct situations and become much stronger in their quest for the championship, remembering that for this game they will be without Esteban Andrada, who was sent off in the last match for a handball in the middle of the field.
The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Santos match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
