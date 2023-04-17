Celta vs Mallorca LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Amath
The striker celebrated his second goal in LaLiga with Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.
⏱️ 30'
Javi Galán's run that brings up a corner for the home team.
⏱️ 28'
Gabri Veiga lost the ball to Amath, but again Celta stole the ball and built a new possession;
This was Amath's goal
⏱️ 24'
Celta Vigo counter-attack that ended with Miguel's final pass, but the Mallorca defense cleared and Rajković got his hands on the ball.
GOOOAAAL ⚽
Galarreta's cross from the right was headed in by Raillo and finished off by Amath to put Mexican coach Aguirre's team ahead.
⏱️ 19'
Seferorovic misses a spur pass and the ball goes to the feet of the Mallorca goalkeeper;
⏱️ 16'
The assistance team arrives to attend to Gabri Veiga and Kang Lee, who have been left lying down after a collision.
⏱️ 15'
MALLORCA HAD THE FIRST, after Kang Lee's filtered pass to Amath, who was inside the area after beating the rival backline, but his shot went narrowly wide.
⏱️ 14'
Fran Beltrán's mistake in the handover and he takes out Mallorca on the wing
Mallorca starting eleven
The eleven players of the visiting team posing before the start of the match.
⏱️ 8'
Luca de la Torre falls and there will be a favorable foul for Celta that Javi Galán hangs up.
⏱️ 5'
Hugo Mallo confronts Lee Kang who reproaches him for the kick on the touch line.
⏱️ 3'
Galarreta's cross is cleared by the defense of the Celestial team.
⏱️ 1'
The match begins, the first possession is for Mallorca
THE PLAYERS TAKE THE FIELD
The 22 protagonists are already on the pitch
Iago Aspas' data against Mallorca
Spain's national striker has scored four goals against Mallorca, although he has only won one game out of the five times they have faced their opponents. His last goal was on March 6, 2022.
Two points difference
There are only two points difference between Mallorca and Celta Vigo in the table, both in a noble area of the table, but still not far from relegation.
Celta without Diego Alves in its ranks
The Celtic club and the Brazilian goalkeeper have reached an agreement on the termination of his contract. Diego Alves has not made his debut with Celta.
XI Mallorca
This is the eleven chosen by Mexican Javier Aguirre for the visit to Balaídos.
XI Celta
This is the Celta's eleven with the starter Miguel Rodriguez in the starting line-up
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Celta and Mallorca will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Celta vs Mallorca?
If you want to watch the match Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca live you can follow the match on TV on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Celta vs Mallorca in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Vedat Muriqi, one of the sensations this season in the Spanish championship, has 13 goals and three assists this season 2022-23. The international striker with the Kosovo national team has just scored a brace that helped his team to earn a point in the visit to Valladolid.
Watch out for this player at Celta
Iago Aspas is the fourth highest scorer in LaLiga, with 12 goals and three assists. The 35-year-old striker and international with the national team has not scored since March 18, when he scored in his team's victory over Espanyol.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca comes from rescuing a point in stoppage time against Real Valladolid. The team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre has not won six games in a row, the last one was on February 18. In the LaLiga Santander standings they are 12º with 34 points and seven points ahead of relegation;
How is Celta coming along?
Celta has drawn twice in a row, the last one at Sevilla's stadium where, thanks to two goals at the end of the match, they were able to get a point. The Galician team has now gone seven consecutive matches without losing and occupies the middle of the table, at the top of the table with 36 points, 11 points away from the European places and nine points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
In the favorable balance of these two teams is for Celta de Vigo, which has taken this duel on 20 occasions, 16 times has fallen the triumph for Mallorca, while 11 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 20, when the team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre achieved the victory thanks to a goal by Dani Rodríguez.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Abanca Balaídos Stadium, which was inaugurated in December 1928 and has a capacity for 29,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Celta de Vigo and Mallorca face each other in the last match of the 29th LaLiga Santander matchday.
