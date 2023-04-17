Leeds United vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Liverpool

2:31 PM6 minutes ago

30'

Marc Roca outpaces the defender at speed and tries to score from the edge of the box, but his shot goes high above the goal. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Liverpool.
2:30 PM7 minutes ago

29'

Leeds arrives with danger. Van Djik pushes his marker away, but the referee orders it to go ahead.
2:26 PM11 minutes ago

25'

Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross over in the box was unsuccessful as he saw the opposing defense take the ball.
2:25 PM13 minutes ago

24'

Gakpo invades the area, crosses, but no one appears to finish.
2:24 PM13 minutes ago

22'

Luis Sinisterra is very well positioned inside the box and receives a precise pass, but fails to finish! The ball goes wide of the left post. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Liverpool.
2:21 PM16 minutes ago

20'

Mohamed Salah receives a long deep pass, but Illan Meslier deserves all the merits for his brilliant reaction to intercept.
2:16 PM21 minutes ago

15'

Trent Alexander-Arnold sends a beautiful cross into the penalty box. The opposing defense is able to clear the ball safely.
2:13 PM24 minutes ago

10'

A great attempt by Rodrigo from the edge of the box slides in near the right post. The ball goes over the line and Liverpool have a goal kick.
2:09 PM29 minutes ago

07'

Rodrigo rises high near the penalty spot to take advantage of a cross from the free-kick, and his header towards goal is promising. However, Alisson calmly saves the ball in the center of the goal.
2:06 PM32 minutes ago

03'

Liverpool keep the ball and show beautiful passes from player to player.
2:01 PM37 minutes ago

START THE GAME

The ball is rolling for Leeds-Liverpool in the Premier League.
1:55 PM43 minutes ago

5 MINUTES!

There are 5 minutes to go until Leeds vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
1:54 PM43 minutes ago

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool's season

"I think it's been a while that Liverpool need to send a message about where they can be next season. They need results, they need to get up the table."
1:45 PMan hour ago

Klopp keeps the same team:

Klopp keeps the same team that drew with Arsenal last week. Luis Diaz, however, is back on the bench in a big boost for Liverpool.
1:41 PMan hour ago

Leeds United:

Leeds are struggling for their lives at the bottom of the table and took a beating from Crystal Palace last time out. But Liverpool's performances away from home, along with the Elland Road factor, should give them confidence.
1:35 PMan hour ago

Liverpool:

Jurgen Klopp's side certainly need to win every game from now until the end of the season to harbor a distant hope of reaching the top four, and little about their form suggests that this is likely.

Still, they managed to turn things around to take something away from Arsenal last time out, showing at least some signs of last season's performances. Away form, however, has been a major concern all year and even a trip to a team fighting relegation hardly seems particularly straightforward.

1:29 PMan hour ago

Leeds subs:

Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Robles, Rutter, Gnonto, Wober, Greenwood
1:20 PMan hour ago

Liverpool subs:

Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip
1:15 PMan hour ago

Liverpool XI:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo
1:09 PMan hour ago

Leeds XI:

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Rodrigo
1:03 PM2 hours ago

1 HOUR!

It's one hour to go until Leeds United vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
10:00 AM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Leeds United vs Liverpool match live?

If you want to watch the game Leeds United vs Liverpool live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network

If you want to directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM5 hours ago

What time is Leeds United vs Liverpool match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Liverpool of 17th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App

Spain 9 pm: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

9:50 AM5 hours ago

Speak up, Klopp!

"We have some problems this week, Ibou was unable to train for two days, I should be back today, hopefully. Ali didn't participate for two days, he will train today individually. So, a little bit of illness here, a little bit of knock there.  We had some problems and we hope we won't have any more, but if they are all in, I think we have five or six players out of the squad. That's a lot, and everyone is training well. 

It would be easy for me if someone didn't show up, so it's a very easy decision, but there are no easy decisions for people who stay home and things like that. That's hard for some kids, but very good for us. We've never had that and that's a positive thing.

A great fight, a great fight. In the situation Leeds are in, the last game (5-1 loss to Crystal Palace), of course, too - that kind of game can happen. They try everything. I actually think they are in a good moment, but in that game they took a good beating, that's clear, because the magical Roy (Hodgson) is back and Palace, anyway, is a very good team and you can see that again in these situations - how they played their counterattacks, how they played soccer in general. So it was difficult, where maybe people thought, 'Leeds should win against Palace.' But when you see Palace playing, you wonder, 'Why are they in that area of the table?' So we expect them to be absolutely alert, a massive fight, a proper atmosphere. It's going to be difficult, but we have to build again now on two games that were good, at really good times and for different reasons - and especially the second half against Arsenal was obviously very good and we have to take advantage of that. That's what we're going to try. 

Yes, we have nothing to lose really. We are in a position where we don't want to be in the table, which means we have to act a little bit like that. We have to try new things, we have to fight for things, that's how it is. The things we've tried so far this season haven't worked properly and especially not consistently, and that's what we have to do. Especially from the moment we scored our goal (against Arsenal), we were really in the game and then it was a high-level display, so that's good."

9:45 AM5 hours ago
Photo: Liverpool
Photo: Liverpool
9:40 AM5 hours ago

Liverpool's situation

Alisson and Konate have not trained for two days. Naby Keita, on the other hand, has muscle problems. Besides him, Jürgen Klopp is without Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay until the end of the season.
9:35 AM5 hours ago

Speak up, Gracia!

"Of course we have to analyze the things that happened in that game (against Palace) because nobody can understand how we could change so much from the first to the second half. It's something we have to analyze and try to improve. 

After the game, we talked about what we talked about at halftime - trying to improve some details, defending, set plays. In the first half, we played a good first 45 minutes. But then, with more distance, not being so aggressive, not being so intense, then spaces appear and at that moment the quality of Palace's players is also something. In three minutes we conceded two goals and that was the key. After the third goal, it was difficult to manage and very difficult for us. It was like when a boxer got punched - one, two, three seconds a bit - I think something similar happened.

For us, this game (against Liverpool) is crucial. It's something we have to take advantage of. It's not a final because there are eight games left, but we have to live like this. We know it's going to be very demanding, but we have to give 100%. 

We just try to be focused on ourselves and compete in the best way. If we are true to our plans, we will have a lot of chances to achieve our goal at the end of the season."

9:30 AM5 hours ago

Leeds' situation

Javi Gracia will be without Tyler Adams. The midfielder has been absent in Leeds' previous four games in the first due to a hamstring problem.

9:25 AM5 hours ago

Reds

In a shaky season, Liverpool haven't won in three games, with two losses and a draw. With 44 points, the Reds are in eighth place. There is a 10-point gap to the G-4 group, the Champions League qualification zone, and five points to Brighton, in seventh, with the Conference League spot.
9:20 AM5 hours ago

Peacocks

Coming from two defeats in a row, Leeds United are edging towards the danger of the relegation zone. In 16th place, the Peacocks have 29 points, only two points behind Nottingham Forest, the first team inside the red zone. It is the same number as Everton, 17th, which has advantage on balance.
9:15 AM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Leeds United vs Liverpool live this Monday (17), at the Elland Road at 3 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 31th round of the competition.
9:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Leeds United vs Liverpool Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
