Leeds United vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
30'
29'
25'
24'
22'
20'
15'
10'
07'
03'
START THE GAME
5 MINUTES!
Jamie Carragher on Liverpool's season
Klopp keeps the same team:
Leeds United:
Liverpool:
Still, they managed to turn things around to take something away from Arsenal last time out, showing at least some signs of last season's performances. Away form, however, has been a major concern all year and even a trip to a team fighting relegation hardly seems particularly straightforward.
Leeds subs:
Liverpool subs:
Liverpool XI:
Leeds XI:
1 HOUR!
How and where to watch the Leeds United vs Liverpool match live?
If you want to directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Leeds United vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App
Spain 9 pm: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Speak up, Klopp!
It would be easy for me if someone didn't show up, so it's a very easy decision, but there are no easy decisions for people who stay home and things like that. That's hard for some kids, but very good for us. We've never had that and that's a positive thing.
A great fight, a great fight. In the situation Leeds are in, the last game (5-1 loss to Crystal Palace), of course, too - that kind of game can happen. They try everything. I actually think they are in a good moment, but in that game they took a good beating, that's clear, because the magical Roy (Hodgson) is back and Palace, anyway, is a very good team and you can see that again in these situations - how they played their counterattacks, how they played soccer in general. So it was difficult, where maybe people thought, 'Leeds should win against Palace.' But when you see Palace playing, you wonder, 'Why are they in that area of the table?' So we expect them to be absolutely alert, a massive fight, a proper atmosphere. It's going to be difficult, but we have to build again now on two games that were good, at really good times and for different reasons - and especially the second half against Arsenal was obviously very good and we have to take advantage of that. That's what we're going to try.
Yes, we have nothing to lose really. We are in a position where we don't want to be in the table, which means we have to act a little bit like that. We have to try new things, we have to fight for things, that's how it is. The things we've tried so far this season haven't worked properly and especially not consistently, and that's what we have to do. Especially from the moment we scored our goal (against Arsenal), we were really in the game and then it was a high-level display, so that's good."
Liverpool's situation
Speak up, Gracia!
After the game, we talked about what we talked about at halftime - trying to improve some details, defending, set plays. In the first half, we played a good first 45 minutes. But then, with more distance, not being so aggressive, not being so intense, then spaces appear and at that moment the quality of Palace's players is also something. In three minutes we conceded two goals and that was the key. After the third goal, it was difficult to manage and very difficult for us. It was like when a boxer got punched - one, two, three seconds a bit - I think something similar happened.
For us, this game (against Liverpool) is crucial. It's something we have to take advantage of. It's not a final because there are eight games left, but we have to live like this. We know it's going to be very demanding, but we have to give 100%.
We just try to be focused on ourselves and compete in the best way. If we are true to our plans, we will have a lot of chances to achieve our goal at the end of the season."
Leeds' situation
Javi Gracia will be without Tyler Adams. The midfielder has been absent in Leeds' previous four games in the first due to a hamstring problem.