Goal and highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City in EFL Championship 2023

Update Live Commentary
95' FT
Match ends. Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bristol.
90'
The referee adds five minutes.
87'
The final stretch of the match and the visitors went all out in search of the equalizer.
85' Substitution
Bristol: Mehmeti replaces Tanner.
80'
Scott wins a free-kick on the edge of the area but his resulting effort hits the wall.
77' GOAL!
GOAL SHEFFIELD! Scored by McAtte.
70' Substitution
Substitution: Scott replaces Bell.
66' Substitution
Bristol: Wells and Cornick are out; Conway and Sykes are in.
62'
Berge shoots from distance and his powerful effort is over the bar.
60'
We reached the half hour mark of the match. Bristol has withstood the onslaught and is matching the home side's lack of punch.
59'
Cornick is booked
54'
Pring is booked for a late tackle.
46' Substitution
Sheffield: Fleck out, McAtee in.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+2 MT
First half ends. Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Bristol.
45'
The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
40'
The final stretch of the match and the home team is looking to go into the break with the lead.
39'
Some good build up play almost gives Iliman a chance to put us ahead, but O'Leary is out quick to pounce.
34'
Ndiaye is in behind but O'Leary shuts down the opportunity quickly and Vyner clears.
30'
We reached the half-hour mark and the game is locked in midfield.
27'
Sheffield Wednesday missed a cross into the box where Ndiaye headed the ball wide of the goal.
17'
Bell's header is deflected behind for a corner.
15'
We arrived at the first quarter of the game where the visitors began to get a better position on the field.
12'
Cornick brilliantly brings down Wells' deflected cross and fires at goal but Davies is equal to his powerful strike.
5'
First minutes of the match where the locals have the possession.
0'
The match starts!
Warm up
Both teams are already on the Bramall Lane Stadium pitch warming up for the match, which is just minutes away from kick-off.
Lineup Bristol City
O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Pring, Dasilva, James, King, Weimann, Cornick, Bell, Wells.
Lineup Sheffield
Davies, baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egam, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Absences Bristol City
On the other hand, the visitors will also have absentees, and they are:
T. Kalas (leg injury)
Joe Williams (leg injury)
R. Atkinson (knee problems)
A. Benarous (cruciate ligament tear)
Absences Sheffield
For this match, the local team will have several absentees, among which the following stand out:
E. Stevens (muscular injury)
W. Foderingham (red card)
J. O'connell (knee problems)
B. Osborn (hamstring injury)
R. Brewster (hamstring injury)
Norrington-Davies (hamstring injury)
The arrival
They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol players are already at Bramall Lane Stadium for this match that opens the 43rd matchday.
Background
In the history of meetings between Sheffield United and Bristol City, the balance is in favor of the home team today. Sheffield United have 28 wins, while Bristol City have 14 victories. Only 9 draws have been recorded between them.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be the Bramall Lane Stadium, which serves as the home of the Sheffield United club, and is located in the city of the same name, in the United Kingdom. It is a very long-lived enclosure since it was built just over 168 years ago. It has a capacity for 32,702 spectators and has a natural grass pitch.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the kick-off of the 43rd EFL Championship matchday at Bramall Lane Stadium. A very attractive match awaits us between two clubs, one looking for promotion to the Premier League, and the other to stay in the category. Can the locals surprise the visitors with a victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL Mexico.
Follow Sheffield vs Bristol live score here. Everything you need to know about this EFL Championship matchday 43 game is on VAVEL.
How to watch Sheffield vs Bristol Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Sheffield United - Bristol City live on TV, your options are: Sky Sports
If you want to directly stream it: SKY Go
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Lineup Bristol City
O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring, James, Williams, Scott, Skyes, Wells, Bells.
Lineup Sheffield United
Davies, Baldock, Berge, McBurnie, Egan, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Doyle, McAtee, Ndiaye
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Sheffield United vs Bristol City will be Geoff Eltringham; Andrew Fox, first row; Shaun Hudson, second row; Carl Boyeson, fourth assistant.
How does Bristol City arrive?
Bristol City, on the other hand, have struggled in their home league of late, but are well on their way to retaining their top-flight status. Last time out, they lost 2-0 to a Watford side that conceded an own goal and, although they deserved more, failed to convert their chances. The visitors currently occupy 14th place in the standings with 53 points, the result of 13 wins, 14 draws and 15 defeats.
How does Sheffield United arrive?
Sheffield United, managed by Paul Heckingbottom, have had a very positive season and are getting closer and closer to returning to the Premier League. It is worth remembering that the top three places in the EFL Championship are promoted, the first two directly, so Sheffield United do not want to miss the opportunity they have in their hands. In their most recent match, Sheffield Wednesday beat Cardiff City 4-1, a game in which they fell behind in the first 20 minutes before coming from behind to secure a big win. The Red and Whites are currently in second place in the standings with 79 points from 41 matches, the result of 24 wins, 7 draws and 10 defeats.
Matchday 43
At the beginning of this week, the EFL Championship will be active with several matches corresponding to the 43rd matchday. The Bramall Lane stadium will witness the clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol in a very attractive match, as the locals want to keep winning three points to ensure their presence in the Premier League next season. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Bramall Lane
The Sheffield United - Bristol City match will be played at Bramall Lane Stadium, in Sheffield, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
