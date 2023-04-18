Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5'
Al Hilal substitute André Carrillo for Nasser Aldawsari
90+2'
Al Nassr substitution, Luiz Gustavo replaces Abdullah Al-Khaibari
90'
15 minutes of compensation are added
86'
Al Hilal substitute Moussa Marega and Salman Al-Faraj for Mohamed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari
Al Nassr, Abdulrahman Ghareeb comes off for Mohammed Maran
85'
After the VAR review, the handball and the penalty are annulled.
83'
Penalty for Al Nassr after a handball
78'
After VAR review, goal disallowed
77'
Possible offside check on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal
76'
Al Hilal substitution, Mohammed Al-Breik replaces Yasir Al-Shahrani
71'
Al Nassr substitute Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem for Ali Al-Hassan
70'
Anderson Talisca receives a yellow card after violent conduct following a stomp on his rival
65'
Gustavo Cuéllar receives yellow card
62'
GOOOOOL! for Al Hilal, Odion Jude Ighalo scores the double in the same way as the first, from the penalty spot and on the right-hand side
60'
Penalty for Al Hilal
57'
Cristiano Ronaldo's desperation, committing a foul on his opponent and receiving a yellow card.
52'
Al Nassr still unable to respond to the attack, looking very withdrawn
47'
Yellow card for Jang Hyun-soo
46'
Al Nassr substitution, Ayman Yahya and Abdulelah Al-Amri for Jaloliddin Masharipov and Ali Lawgami.
45'
Second half of Al Hilal's partial victory begins
45+8'
The first half of Al Hilal's partial victory is over.
45+3'
Ayman Yahya receives a yellow card
45'
8 years of compensation are added
42'
GOOOOOL! by Al Hilal, Odion Jude Ighalo scores from 11 yards at the left post to open the scoring.
41'
After a slight hesitation by the referee, the penalty is awarded to Al Hilal.
40'
Penalty kick for Al Hilal after Al Nassr commits a handball
35'
The pace of the game is very slow, they fail to break the rhythm for anything favorable.
30'
Al Nassr partially regains the ball, but they do not reach the goal
25'
Al Hilal looks to break out of their own goal, taking advantage of their opponents' slow pace
20'
Al Hilal is in control of the attack, with the most arrivals
15'
Possession of the ball has been very divided
10'
The roles are reversed, Al Hilal has the upper hand, they are looking for the opponent's goal, being close to it, but the goal is still to come
5'
The Portuguese's team is having great dominance, but the opponent wants the goal
The match kicks off
The match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr is ready to kick off at the King Fahd International Stadium, where you can see a stadium with a large crowd.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this match at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Professional League.
Al Hilal's next match
The home side are coming off a 1-0 loss to Al Batin in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Apr. 29 Al Hilal vs Urawa Red Diamonds, AFC Champions League (1st leg)
Al Hilal's starting XI
This is the XI that will take the field at the King Fahd International Stadium, match corresponding to the Saudi Arabian League.
📋 هُنـا قائمة #وصيف_العالم في لقاء "النصر" ⚽️💙#الهلال pic.twitter.com/yhxd9hWfXM— نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) April 18, 2023
The Al Nassr XI
This is the XI that will take the field at the King Fahd International Stadium, match corresponding to the Saudi Arabian League.
قائمة الفريق الرسمية في مباراة #النصر_الهلال اليوم 💛— نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) April 18, 2023
بالتوفيق لنجومنا 🙏 pic.twitter.com/THw9ablmsG
Al Nassr's next match
The visitors are coming off a 0-0 draw against Al Fayha in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Fri, Apr 28 Al Nassr vs Al Raed, Saudi Pro League
King Fahd International Stadium
King Fahd International Stadium, also known as King Fahd Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The stadium is named after the former Saudi monarch and prime minister Fahd bin Abdul-Aziz and has a capacity of 68,752 fans.
Background
This will be the 43rd meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead, in addition to taking the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Al Hilal with 22 wins, 8 draws and 12 wins for Al Nassr.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 3 wins for Al Hilal, 1 for Al Nassr and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Al Nassr 2-2 Al Hilal, 26 Dec, 2022, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 0-4 Al Hilal, 3 Mar, 2022, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 1-2 Al Hilal, 19 Oct, 2021, AFC Champions League
Al Hilal 0-2 Al Nassr, 16 Dec, 2021, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 1-2 Al Hilal, 19 Oct, 2021, AFC Champions League
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the 24th day of the Saudi Professional League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in Saudi Professional League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Hilal vs Al Nassr match in the Saudi Professional League.
What time is Al Hilal vs Al Nassr match for Saudi Professional League?
This is the start time of the game Al Hilal vs Al Nassr of April 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr and live
The match will be broadcast by Claro Sports.
If you want to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in streaming, it will be tuned by Marca Claro.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Al Hilal player
The 33 year old Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the tournament and 1 assist in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Keep an eye on this Al Nassr player
The Brazilian striker, Anderson Talisca of 29 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the tournament and 1 assist in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
How are Al Hilal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-0 against Al Khaleej, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Al Batin 1-0 Al Hilal, Apr 14, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal 2-2 Al Tai, 10 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab 3-0 Al Hilal, 7 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 0-2 Al Hilal, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal 2-0 Al Khaleej, 1 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Batin 1-0 Al Hilal, Apr 14, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal 2-2 Al Tai, 10 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab 3-0 Al Hilal, 7 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 0-2 Al Hilal, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal 2-0 Al Khaleej, 1 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
How are Al Nassr coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 0-5 against Al Adalah, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to be confident in this tournament and stay alive.
Al Fayha 0-0 Al Nassr, 9 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Adalah 0-5 Al Nassr, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2-1 Abha, 18 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad 1-0 Al Nassr, 9 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Batin, 3 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 0-0 Al Nassr, 9 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Adalah 0-5 Al Nassr, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2-1 Abha, 18 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad 1-0 Al Nassr, 9 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Batin, 3 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League