Goals and Summary of Napoli 1-1 AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Second Leg

This was Milan's goal
With this goal, AC Milan qualified for the Semifinal.
90'
The match Napoli 1-1 Milan is over.
85'
Napoli missed the penalty in what could have been their best chance to get into the match.
80'
Milan makes changes with the intention of finishing the game with a more solid defense.
75'
Milan tries to keep the ball and make the rival desperate.
70'
Napoli makes changes with the intention of being much more offensive and having more ball possession.
65'
Napoli is not giving up and keeps trying to score the goal that will put them in the match.
60'
There are no changes in the match yet and the substitutes of both teams are already getting up to warm up.
55'
Milan tries to have possession and slowly run down the clock.
50'
Napoli starts with intensity this second half and gets closer to the first goal.
45'
Halftime Napoli 0-1 Milan.
45'
Milan's goal on a counter-attack is the first goal for the home team.
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, the score remains scoreless, but overall with a minimal advantage for Milan.
35'
Napoli makes two changes due to injury and enters the Mexican Hirving Lozano.
30'
The game slows down a bit in intensity although the teams do not stop attacking.
25'
Milan miss a penalty and Napoli have life, Giroud miskicks the spot-kick.
20'
Napoli continues to press and gets closer to the first score with crosses and long-range shots.
15'
Milan can't shake off the pressure Napoli is exerting.
10'
Napoli presses and tries to open the scoreboard quickly to tie the aggregate that is in favor of Milan by one goal.
5'
Napoli starts the match with more intensity.
Kickoff
The match between Napoli and AC Milan kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already in the tunnel and are waiting for the Champions League anthem to sound so that they can go out onto the field and start this match that is awaited by many fans who have already filled the stadium.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before the kickoff.
Full House
Full house at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for this match, most of them Napoli fans, but in the upper part of the stadium there is a big red piece with AC Milan fans who have made the trip to support their team.
Lineup AC Milan
This is the AC Milan lineup:
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and beginning to prepare for the start of the match, the stadium is almost packed for this match that promises to be one of the best of the day.
Napoli Lineup
This is Napoli's lineup:
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium and in a few more minutes they will warm up and the starting line-ups for this match will be announced.
Fans
Little by little the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium begins to fill up, many people are starting to enter and an impressive full house is expected for this match.
Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs AC Milan live in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Second Leg.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Napoli vs AC Milan live in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg, as well as the latest information from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other game tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Napoli vs AC Milan match, the second leg of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match will be played, a match where Real Madrid has a two-goal advantage and will visit England to face the second leg against the Blues, these are tomorrow's matches.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Szymon Marciniak, a World Cup referee who was even in the final of the World Cup in Qatare 2022, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to be very intense and that will cause sparks because of what happened in the last match. He will be the designated referee for the Quarterfinals of the second leg.
Absences
Both teams will have important absentees, Napoli will be without Giovanni Simeone due to injury and Anguissa who was sent off last game, while AC Milan will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury, both will be important absentees that will surely be felt tomorrow in this match.
Background
The record leans towards Napoli, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins for Napoli, 4 draws and 5 victories for AC Milan, there is no favorite for tomorrow, it will be a very close match, where Milan will look for a mistake by Napoli to settle the series, while the locals will seek in the first minutes to score the goal to tie the aggregate and give them peace of mind in their stadium and with their people.
How does AC Milan arrive?
AC Milan is coming from a 1-1 draw against Bologna, a match where they rested several players for this Champions League match, they will enter the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with a one-goal advantage and with the objective of going for a goal to complicate the series against Napoli, in their local league they are in 4th position with 53 points and a record of 15 wins, 8 draws and 7 defeats, thus both teams reach the Quarter-Finals of the UEFA Champions League Second Leg.
How does Napoli arrive?
Napoli comes from a scoreless draw in Serie A, a match that they dominated from start to finish, but where they met a Hellas Verona that locked up and did not allow any Napoli goal, Napoli will come to this match with the obligation to go for the victory and the pass to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, in the first leg they lost only by one goal and will seek to take advantage of the locality to give that blow of authority and with full squad to take the victory and the classification, in this way Napoli arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at 13:00 (CDMX).