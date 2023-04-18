Highlights and goals of Rotherham United 2-2 Burnley in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
90'
The referee will add five minutes of time;
89'
Ogbene's shot is caught by the Burnley goalkeeper;
GOOOOAALL
A quick reaction from Rotherham United to tie the game again after Ogbene's pass is finished off by Kelly
GOOOAALLL
Burnley take the lead with a shot from outside the box from Benson.
79'
Coventry's volley does not find the goalkeeper;
71'
Double change in both teams: Burnley's Benson comes on, while Rotherham United's Fosu comes off the pitch;
69'
Roberts' cross is headed by Foster, but the ball goes narrowly wide;
62'
Third change at Rotherham United: Wes Harding replaces Shane Ferguson.
57'
Cullen's shot from outside the area was saved by the Scottish goalkeeper Hemfrey;
54'
A chance for Burnley with a shot from Gudmundsson that goes straight into Hemfrey's gloves.
51'
Peltier's cross is headed by Kelly, but the ball is caught by goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell.
48'
Vitinho's shot is rejected by Hemfrey.
46'
The second half started with two changes for Rotherham United, with goalkeeper Hemfrey coming in for the injured Vickers
HALF TIME
GOOOALLL
Rotherham United tied the game after a corner kick that Ferguson crossed and Vitinho scored an own goal
45'
Four minutes of added
37'
We enter the final stretch of the first part and Burnley is still ahead on the scoreboard
30'
The match is stopped because Josh Vickers has to be treated
GOOOAL
Scott Twine scores and puts Burnley ahead on the scoreboard
22'
Lyle Foster's shot is saved by goalkeeper Vickers,
15'
Ferguson's shot goes wide
9'
Gudmundsson's cross, but the ball went wide. to the bottom line
4'
Quina center that I try to finish off Humphreys, but he cleared the ball. the Burnley defense
1'
Start the match
All set
The players are on the pitch ready for the start of the match
Burnley could become EFL Championship champions today
The team managed by Vincent Kompany will be today champions of the second division of England if they get the three points against Rotherham United and in case Sheffield United does not win at home against Bristol City.
Look out for this statistic
Burnley have taken 40 points from a possible 60 away from home, making them the best away side in the division, and have not lost away from Turf Moor in the EFL Championship since November 5.
XI Burnley
19 years since Rotherham United's last win over Burnley
Rotherham United have not beaten Burnley since May 2004, in a 3-0 win in the 45th round of the EFL Championship.
XI Rotherham United
Vickers, Bramall, Coventry, Wood (C), Hugill, Ogbene, Lindsay, Ferguson, Peltier, Humphreys, Quina.
1 hour
In 1 hour it will start the match between Rotherham United and Burnley, both the preview and the minute-by-minute of the match, will be available here in VAVEL
Stay tuned for Rotherham United vs Burnley
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Rotherham United vs Burnley live, as well as the latest news from the New York Stadium.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Burnley?
If you want to watch the match Rotherham United vs Burnley live it will not be possible to follow it on television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Burnley in EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Burnley
Nathan Tella, a 23-year-old English midfielder with Southampton, is the fourth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 17 goals. He has not scored for more than a month, the last time was on March 15 against Hull City, in a match in which he scored a hat trick;
Watch out for this player at Rotherham United
Chiedozie Ogbene is the team's top scorer with eight goals and three assists, seven of them in the EFL Championship. The 25-year-old striker has not scored for Ireland since March 22, precisely with his national team, and last scored for his club on February 27 against Swansea City;
How are Burnley coming along?
Burnley have already secured promotion to the Premier League next season and have gone 21 games without defeat in the EFL Championship. The last time they lost was on November 5, 2022 in the second tier of English football. Right now they are the leaders of the category with 12 points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United;
How are Rotherham United coming along?
They lost their last game 0-2 against Luton Town. They have only won one of their last six games. They are currently 18th in the EFL Championship standings with 45 points, only three points above relegation;
Background
A total of 23 meetings with an even balance, with eight wins for Burnley, seven for Rotherham United, while eight duels the confrontation has ended in a draw. The last time they met was on November 2, 2022 in which Burnley won 3-2. The last four meetings between these two teams have gone Burnley's way;
The Stadium
The match will be played at New York Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rotherham United and Burnley meet in the 43rd round of the EFL Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Rotherham United vs Burnley in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.