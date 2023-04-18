Highlights and goals of Rotherham United 2-2 Burnley in EFL Championship
Photo: VAVEL 

3:48 PM21 minutes ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
3:43 PM26 minutes ago

END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED

 

3:38 PM31 minutes ago

90'

The referee will add five minutes of time;
3:33 PM36 minutes ago

89'

Ogbene's shot is caught by the Burnley goalkeeper;
3:28 PM41 minutes ago

GOOOOAALL

A quick reaction from Rotherham United to tie the game again after Ogbene's pass is finished off by Kelly 
3:23 PMan hour ago

GOOOAALLL

Burnley take the lead with a shot from outside the box from Benson.
3:18 PMan hour ago

79'

Coventry's volley does not find the goalkeeper;
3:13 PMan hour ago

71'

Double change in both teams: Burnley's Benson comes on, while Rotherham United's Fosu  comes off the pitch;
3:08 PMan hour ago

69'

Roberts' cross is headed by Foster, but the ball goes narrowly wide;
3:03 PMan hour ago

62'

Third change at Rotherham United: Wes Harding replaces Shane Ferguson.
2:58 PMan hour ago

57'

Cullen's shot from outside the area was saved by the Scottish goalkeeper Hemfrey;
2:53 PMan hour ago

54'

A chance for Burnley with a shot from Gudmundsson that goes straight into Hemfrey's gloves.
2:48 PMan hour ago

51'

Peltier's cross is headed by Kelly, but the ball is caught by goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell.
2:43 PMan hour ago

48'

Vitinho's shot is rejected by Hemfrey.
2:38 PM2 hours ago

46'

The second half started with two changes for Rotherham United, with goalkeeper Hemfrey coming in for the injured Vickers 
 
2:33 PM2 hours ago

HALF TIME

 

2:28 PM2 hours ago

GOOOALLL

Rotherham United tied the game after a corner kick that Ferguson crossed and Vitinho scored an own goal 
2:23 PM2 hours ago

45'

Four minutes of added 
2:18 PM2 hours ago

37'

We enter the final stretch of the first part and Burnley is still ahead on the scoreboard 
2:13 PM2 hours ago

30'

The match is stopped because Josh Vickers has to be treated 
2:08 PM2 hours ago

GOOOAL

Scott Twine scores and puts Burnley ahead on the scoreboard 
2:03 PM2 hours ago

22'

Lyle Foster's shot is saved by goalkeeper Vickers,
1:58 PM2 hours ago

15'

Ferguson's shot goes wide 
1:53 PM2 hours ago

9'

Gudmundsson's cross, but the ball went wide. to the bottom line 
1:48 PM2 hours ago

4'

Quina center that  I try to finish off Humphreys, but he cleared the ball. the Burnley defense 
1:43 PM2 hours ago

1'

Start the match 
1:38 PM3 hours ago

All set

The players are on the pitch ready for the start of the match
1:33 PM3 hours ago

Burnley could become EFL Championship champions today

The team managed by Vincent Kompany will be today champions of the second division of England if they get the three points against Rotherham United and in case Sheffield United does not win at home against Bristol City.

 

1:28 PM3 hours ago

Look out for this statistic

Burnley have taken 40 points from a possible 60 away from home, making them the best away side in the division, and have not lost away from Turf Moor in the EFL Championship since November 5.

 

1:23 PM3 hours ago

XI Burnley

 

1:18 PM3 hours ago

19 years since Rotherham United's last win over Burnley

Rotherham United have not beaten Burnley since May 2004, in a 3-0 win in the 45th round of the EFL Championship.

 

1:13 PM3 hours ago

XI Rotherham United

Vickers, Bramall, Coventry, Wood (C), Hugill, Ogbene, Lindsay, Ferguson, Peltier, Humphreys, Quina. 
1:08 PM3 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour it will start The match between Rotherham United and Burnley, both the preview and the minute-by-minute of the match, will be available on the Internet. follow here in VAVEL
1:03 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for Rotherham United vs Burnley

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Rotherham United vs Burnley live, as well as the latest news from the New York Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:58 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Rotherham United vs Burnley?

If you want to watch the match Rotherham United vs Burnley live it will not be possible to follow it on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:53 PM3 hours ago

What time is Rotherham United vs Burnley in EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
12:48 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Burnley

Nathan Tella, a 23-year-old English midfielder with Southampton, is the fourth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 17 goals. He has not scored for more than a month, the last time was on March 15 against Hull City, in a match in which he scored a hat trick;
Photo: Getty Images
12:43 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Rotherham United

Chiedozie Ogbene is the team's top scorer with eight goals and three assists, seven of them in the EFL Championship. The 25-year-old striker has not scored for Ireland since March 22, precisely with his national team, and last scored for his club on February 27 against Swansea City;
Photo: Getty Images
12:38 PM4 hours ago

How are Burnley coming along?

Burnley have already secured promotion to the Premier League next season and have gone 21 games without defeat in the EFL Championship. The last time they lost was on November 5, 2022 in the second tier of English football. Right now they are the leaders of the category with 12 points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United;
12:33 PM4 hours ago

How are Rotherham United coming along?

They lost their last game 0-2 against Luton Town. They have only won one of their last six games. They are currently 18th in the EFL Championship standings with 45 points, only three points above relegation;
12:28 PM4 hours ago

Background

A total of 23 meetings with an even balance, with eight wins for Burnley, seven for Rotherham United, while eight duels the confrontation has ended in a draw. The last time they met was on November 2, 2022 in which Burnley won 3-2. The last four meetings between these two teams have gone Burnley's way;
12:23 PM4 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at New York Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Photo: Trip Advisor
12:18 PM4 hours ago

Preview of the match

Rotherham United and Burnley meet in the 43rd round of the EFL Championship;
 
12:13 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Rotherham United vs Burnley in the EFL Championship.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo