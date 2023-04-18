Highlights: Blackpool 0-2 West Brom in EFL Championship 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Blackpool 0-2 West Bromwich match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
Little and nothing from Blackpool in this second half, the game is more than won by West Brom.
80'
Blackpool tries but fails to make dangerous plays and it looks difficult for them to get into the game.
70'
Total control of West Brom who win it easily and are adding 3 very important points.
60'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Taylor Gardner-Hickman shot for West Brom's second.
55'
The game continues with the same rhythm with which it closed the first half with a more insistent Blackpool.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with a minimal advantage for West Brom.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
35'
Many arrivals from Blackpool but the danger does not reach the goal and West Brom continues to lead.
25'
After the goal, West Brom backed down under pressure from Blackpool who was looking for a tie.
18'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Brandon Thomas-Asante shot to open the scoring for West Brom.
10'
An even start between the two teams, West Brom looks somewhat better on the field and is already looking to open the scoring.
0'
Start the game at Bloomfield Park.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Blackpool lineup!
These are Blackpool's starters for today's game:
📋 Seasiders name side to face @WBA
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/IU7tUpPeRV
West Brom lineup!
These are the eleven that start for West Brom for today's game:
The boss names his XI to take on Blackpool! 📋
𝙐𝙏𝘼! 💙🤍
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows: Central Referee: Stephen Martin
Assistants: Paul Hodskinson and Mark Dwyer
4th Official: Sebastian Stockbridge
The Blackpool is here!
The Blackpool players are already in their stadium for today's game:
Team News coming 🔜
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/rHt8B6lEu5
The West Brom appears!
West Brom are already at Bloomfield Road for today's game:
Welcome to Blackpool. ☀️
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was this season when West Bromwich won 1-0 at home with an Okay Yokuslu goal.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Blackpool v West Bromwich match at Bloomfield Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Blackpool vs West Bromwich live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Blackpool vs West Bromwich online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Blackpool vs West Bromwich match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 games played.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Bromwich comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting for a place in the Premier League next year, after closing last season in tenth place with 67 points, after 18 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats. The team has made several additions, with John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokushu and Jayson Molumby being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates. These started in a surprising way by drawing Watford at home and then getting a pass to the second round of the EFL Cup, leaving Sheffield United out.
Jerry Yates, a must see player!
The Blackpool striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape, positioning himself as the leader up front and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club start to have more consistency on the pitch and better fit in with the likes of CJ Hamilton and Theo Corbeanu to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 30 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Blackpool get here?
The Blackpool team comes to this duel as the twenty-third place in the EFL Championship with a record of 6 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses, to reach 26 points. Blackpool will seek to take advantage of the duel against Huddersfield to continue climbing positions in the table and raise the spirits of the group. This season, the team has made several moves with Rhys Williams, Josh Bowler, Curtis Nelson, Charlie Patino and Ian Proveda being the most prominent. Blackpool enters this duel with 2 consecutive defeats and their elimination from the FA Cup in the fourth round. The most worrying thing for the team is that they have not won in the league since October.
Where's the game?
The Bloomfield Road located in the city of Blackpool will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 17,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1899.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Blackpool vs West Bromwich match, corresponding to Day 42 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Bloomfield Road, at 14:45 o'clock.