Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic live, as well as the latest information from Britannia Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic match live on TV and online?
The Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic?
This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic match on April 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. -
Chile: 14:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. -
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. -
Peru: 13:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Key player at Wigan Athletic
One of the players to keep in mind in Wigan Athletic is Nathan Broadhead, the 24-year-old Welsh-born center forward, has played 22 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Hull City.
Key player for Stoke City
One of the most outstanding players in Stoke City is Lewis Baker, the 27-year-old English-born central midfielder, has played 40 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has five assists and seven goals, against Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City twice, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.
History Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
In total, the two sides have met 28 times, with Stoke City dominating the record with nine wins, there have been 12 draws and Wigan Athletic have won seven meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Wigan Athletic with 36 goals to Stoke City's 34.
Actuality - Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic has been developing a very bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 42 matches, is in the 24th position of the standings with 34 points, this after winning eight games, drawing 13 and losing 21, leaving a goal difference of -29 after scoring 34 goals and conceding 63.
Watford FC 1 - 1 Wigan Athletic
Last five matches
Wigan Athletic 1 - 0 Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic 0 - 2 Swansea City
Blackpool 1 - 0 Wigan Athletic
Actuality - Stoke City
Stoke City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 42 matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with 52 points, this score was achieved after winning 14 matches, drawing 10 and losing 18, they have also scored 54 goals and conceded 49, for a goal difference of +5.
Stoke City 0 - 0 Norwich City
Last five matches
Coventry City 0 - 4 Stoke City
Stoke City 1 - 2 Bristol City
Birmingham City 0 - 0 Stoke City
Stoke City 1 - 2 Wet Bromwich Albion
The match will be played at the Britannia Stadium
The match between Stoke City and Wigan Athletic will take place at the Britannia Stadium in the city of Stoke-on-Trent (England), the stadium is where Stoke City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 22,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic match, valid for the 43rd matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
