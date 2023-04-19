Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira live on TV
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira live?
If you want to watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira live on TV, your option is: BEIN Sports.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow FuboTV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira match on April 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - ESPN & Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 02:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player - Deportivo Pereira
Striker Ángelo Rodríguez, with experience in these instances and against Boca Juniors, was also the first Matecaña scorer in the history of the Libertadores.
His contribution in attack is fundamental for Alejandro Restrepo's team.
Key Player- Boca Juniors
Midfielder Guillermo Pol Fernández is the key player at Boca Juniors. Pol is playing his fourth Libertadores with Boca and is one of the leaders of the xeneize squad.
Referee designations
Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira
A: Andres Matonte (URU)
A1: Nicolas Taran (URU)
A2: Martin Soppi (URU)
4th: Mathias de Armas (URU)
VAR: Andres Cunha (URU)
AVAR: Richard Trinidad (URU)
Head to head
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in CONMEBOL tournaments.
The Xeneize have faced eight different opponents against Colombian teams, with a record of 18 wins, 10 draws and 7 defeats.
News - Deportivo Pereira
The matecaña team does not have a good position in their league, but started their history in the Cup with a draw at home against Colo Colo of Chile.
Deportivo Pasto 0-0 Deportivo Pereira
The team coached by Alejandro Restrepo will play their first away match in their history in Conmebol tournaments.
Last 5 matches
Deportivo Pereira 1-1 Colo Colo Colo
Deportivo Pereira 1-1 Atlético Bucaramanga
Union Magdalena 0-3 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 2-2 Santa Fe
News - Boca Juniors
The xeneize team had the debut of its new coach, Jorge Almirón, with a defeat at home against Estudiantes. Now, on the international stage, they must start getting three points from three if they do not want to start getting complicated in the Libertadores.
Last 5 matches
Barracas Central 0-3 Boca
Monagas 0-0 Boca
Boca 2-1 Colon
San Lorenzo 1-0 Boca
Boca 0-1 Estudiantes
The stadium
The match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, the home of Club Atlético Boca Juniors.
It was inaugurated in May 1940 and currently has a capacity of 52,000 spectators.
El Templo 🥰🙌 pic.twitter.com/UyBaeak6ws— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 15, 2023
Welcome
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira match, valid for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
Don't miss a single detail of the Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira live stream with VAVEL's comments.