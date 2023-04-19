Middlesbrough vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Hull City?
If you want to watch the match Middlesbrough vs Hull City live it can be followed on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Middlesbrough vs Hull City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Hull City
Ozan Tufan has seven goals this season 2022-23. The 28-year-old Turkish midfielder has not scored since April 7, when he contributed to his team's draw against Sunderland with a brace;
Watch out for this player at Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom is the top scorer in the EFL Championship with 27 goals and two assists. He comes from scoring against Norwich City and has scored eight goals in his last eight games;
How is Hull City coming along?
They have not lost five games in a row, although they have only won one of the last seven matches they have played. They are 15th in the EFL Championship with 53 points, 11 above the relegation places and ten points above the EFL Championship;
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
They have just beaten Norwich City 5-1 in their most recent encounter, although they have only won one of the last four matches they have played. They are currently fourth in the EFL Championship with 71 points, i.e. in the Playoff places and eight points behind the second position, which gives access to promotion to the Premier League;
Background
In the balance of clashes is favorable to Middlesbrough who have won 27 times, 18 times Hull City have won, while 15 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last November 2022 in which Middlesbrough won 1-3;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Riverside Stadium, which was inaugurated in August 1995 and has a capacity for 34742 spectators;
Preview of the match
Middlesbrough and Hull City meet in the match corresponding to the 43rd round of the EFL Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Middlesbrough vs Hull City in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.