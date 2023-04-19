Blackburn vs Coventry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Blackburn vs Coventry live in the EFL Championship
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn vs Coventry live on Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the Blackburn Rovers Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Blackburn vs Coventry online live in the EFL Championship
Blackburn vs Coventry match you can watch on Sky Sports channel.
Blackburn vs Coventry can be tuned in from Blue To Go live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Blackburn vs Coventry match day 43 of the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match Blackburn vs Coventry on April 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 6:45 a.m.
India: 6:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.
South Africa: 5:45 a.m.
Australia: 09:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 20:45 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, QPR vs Norwich, Swansea vs Preston, Watford vs Cardiff, Middlesbrough vs Hull City and Reading vs Luton are the matches for tomorrow.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Jeremy Simpson, who will have the task of bringing order and with his experience will be able to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the best because of the stakes involved.
Background
The record leans towards Blackburn, as they have met on 6 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for Blackburn, 3 draws and only one victory for Coventry, so Blackburn will jump as favorites to take the 3 points in another EFL Championship match day.
How does Coventry arrive?
For its part Coventry comes from defeating QPR 3-0 and make a significant leap in the overall standings, a match that dominated from start to finish and were fair winners, they are in the overall standings in 7th position one place below Blackburn with 16 wins, 14 draws and 12 defeats, if they win they could reach the 5th position, so the importance of this match, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Blackburn arrive?
Blackburn comes from a scoreless draw against Hull City, a very weak match where there was no dominator and they had to share units, in the general table they are in 6th position with 63 points and a record of 19 wins, 6 draws and 16 defeats, so Blackburn comes to this match with the obligation to get points to continue climbing in the general table.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Blackburn vs Coventry live stream, corresponding to the 43rd round of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Blackburn Rovers Stadium, at 12:45 pm (CDMX).