Reading FC vs Luton Town FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Reading FC vs Luton Town FC in Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Reading FC vs Luton Town FC match in the Championship.
What time is Reading FC vs Luton Town FC match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Reading FC vs Luton Town FC of April 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Reading FC vs Luton Town FC live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Reading FC vs Luton Town FC in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Luton player
The English striker, Carlton Morris, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 38 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 18 goals in the tournament and 6 assists in the Championship with Luton, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Reading player
The English striker, Tom Ince, 31 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 36 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals in the tournament and 5 assists in the Championship with Reading, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
How are Reading doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Hull City, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Reading 0-0 Burnley, 15 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 2-1 Reading, 10 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Reading 1-1 Birmingham City, 7 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 1-1 Reading, 1 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Reading 1-1 Hull City, 18 Mar, 2023, English Championship
How are Luton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Blackpool, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rotherham United 0-2 Luton Town, 15 Apr, 2023, England Championship
Luton Town 3-1 Blackpool, 10 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Millwall 0-0 Luton Town, 7 Apr, 2023, England Championship
Luton Town 2-0 Watford, 1 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town, 18 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Reading FC vs Luton Town FC match, corresponding to the Championship. The match will take place at the Madejski Stadium, at 15:00.