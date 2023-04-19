Bayern vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bayern vs Manchester City live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Bayern vs Manchester City can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the Bayern vs Manchester City Champions League quarter-final second leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern vs Manchester City match on April 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 13:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Bayern Statemen
Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of this important match: "Miracles do not happen by talking, hence the need to adapt the speech to the circumstances. With a 1-1 draw everyone believes, now we will focus on winning both halves of the match and, if we have that bit of luck, anything is possible. It's not about dreaming, but about believing in ourselves, getting the fans excited and giving it our all. We have time, we will go step by step and start with the first half. The problem was not Haaland, but the decision he made in that situation. It was too risky and he needs to improve in that area, but it doesn't help to single him out and make him the culprit in a game where we all took a very severe punishment. We support him, he is very young and has a lot of potential. The thing is that in games against teams like City we can't make these kinds of mistakes, but we still have full confidence in him." "We are still alive. In the Champions League, from the quarterfinals onwards, a lot depends on the opponent you play. There are many details that count, also the form that is currently very much in favor of Manchester City. To be in the top 8 in Europe has to be the goal every year, then everything depends on many factors that sometimes you can't control." "He's very good, but if he played on his own he wouldn't shine as much as he does, taking advantage of what his teammates do on the pitch for him to finish. We lack confidence and it shows. We think too much and lack the ease with which our strikers used to play. But we are working on it"
Statements Manchester City
Pep Guardiola spoke before facing Bayern: "We're delighted! That's definitely good news for us. He trained only one day, but we decided that he will travel with us. Of course he's not for 90 minutes, but because of his physique, he doesn't need many training sessions to be fit." "We're going to defend, for sure. Part of the game is that you have to defend, and we're going to defend tomorrow. It happened in Manchester, where they were better at times. This is an opportunity to show us what we are capable of against one of the best in Europe and we will look to impose our game. We will try to do our best. We have to be focused on trying to win the game".
How are Manchester City coming in?
Manchester City arrives to this match after defeating Leicester in a categorical way in their Premier League match, the English team will go all out to consummate their victory.
How will Bayern arrive?
After the arrival of its new coach, Bayern has not had a good start, the team drew in a rather complex and close match against Hoffenheim to one goal.
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium.
The match Bayern vs Manchester City will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium, located in Bavaria, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Bayern vs Manchester City live stream, corresponding to the Champions League quarter-final second leg. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena Stadium at 15:00.