Inter vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Inter vs Benfica Live Score Here
Speak up, Simone Inzaghi!
''We know what we have done in Europe and that our ranking in the league table is not important. It's what we wanted but our only focus right now is; Benfica. We know we have the advantage, but we have to be at our best against a team that hasn't been getting good results lately, but it's still good. very dangerous. We saw that in our game against them and when they played against Porto; have shown flashes of what is Benfica.''
''We need to better manage our internal situation and isolate ourselves from it. We have some players nearing the end of their contracts, but I see them every day in training and everyone is working hard. Receiving criticism is part of our profession; we have to be strong and only think about Benfica tomorrow. We need to put on a great performance.''
''We’re going into this after a home defeat in the Championship, but that’s it. past. We are betting on Benfica; It's a big, hard game that we need to play as a whole. We have to play as a team because Benfica runs a lot and covers the field well. We need to play well and dampen the threat they carry because it's a good thing. a team that creates many chances.''
''It was the same before Barcelona and Porto. I'm used to it. É better that they criticize me than my players. Criticism gives us the motivation to work even harder. We weren't good enough in the league; we didn't have an "Inter" season. Like other teams, we've had our issues, but there's still a long way to go. time. Now we need to focus on giving our fans a great night that will take us to the quarterfinals. It would be a huge milestone.''
''Before we were hoping to reach the quarterfinals, now we are hoping to reach the semifinals and we will give it our all. As a striker, only I worried when I wasn't getting any chances, so my attackers can rest easy. need a moment to change that for them and for the whole of Inter.''
''I have my ideas for the lineup, but with so many games in so little time, it becomes difficult to realize your ideas. We still have two more trainings - today and tomorrow! - that will help in my selection process.''
Probable Inter!
How do you get to Inter?
Speak, António Silva and Roger Schmidt!
''In a club like Benfica there is no such thing as a club. impossible. We are an ambitious club and we have our ambition in what it is. this League of Champions. We know that 2-0 is the best. It is a reversible result and it is That’s what we’re going to try to do tomorrow; [Wednesday], with the football that during the season brought so much joy to the Benfiquistas.''
''I live it like my colleagues. At Benfica it's not like this. It's normal to have three defeats in a row, but we have to look at the opportunity we have tomorrow. [Wednesday]. Benfica never made it to the semi-finals in this Champions League format. We are going to try to make history and I, being young and a Benfica fan, have the enormous ambition of being able to make history for Benfica, just like my colleagues. Let's carry over what we've been doing over the week into the game and try to be happy.''
''I am very lucky and I will always try to give my best for Benfica. I know that tomorrow [Wednesday] we are going to have a very difficult game, I don't know if I'm going to play or not, but what I can promise you is that, like my colleagues, I will give everything for the Club'', said the defender.
''Yes, we need that. But we also need a top view. We missed a great opportunity to achieve a better result in our stadium. We have to accept the result of the first leg and, now, playing with that disadvantage at home with an experienced and quality opponent makes everything more difficult for us. But in football, everything is different. possible. We showed this season that we managed to play well in all competitions. We showed a lot of confidence and played attacking football without opening up spaces in defence. What's most important for tomorrow? [Wednesday]. We have to play with tactical balance, patience, motivation and the belief that it is our job. It is possible to turn around,'', the coach began saying.
''Unfortunately, the result would not be enough for us to go through, because in this game with Inter we need to recover from two goals. But we always play well away from home. It didn’t interest us if we were in Paris, Turin or Israel. We have to recover our tactical intelligence and all players have to be at their best level. Therefore, everything is fine. possible.''
''We are forced to score goals or else we are out of the Champions League. We have shown several times this season that we have the capacity to score them away from home or in very important games. We created some opportunities at home, but we couldn’t take advantage of them. [Wednesday] we need to be balanced tactically. We have to be faithful to our attacking style, but we also have to be careful in defence. It's dangerous, because if they score a goal the situation is even more difficult for us. We need a top display, intelligence and belief to re-enter the undercard. We missed a good opportunity in our stadium to add a better result, but we have to accept it and look forward. It is important that we focus on what we have to do. Can't we just do it? play with motivation and emotion. É I need a clear head and regain tactical intelligence. That's what we've been missing in the last few games. [Wednesday] is it? the time to recover this so we don't get eliminated.''
''One goal can change a lot. It was a pity that the great opportunity missed at the last second, at Estádio da Luz. With that goal, the situation was easier, but now we have to score it tomorrow. [Wednesday]. It would be nice to score an early goal, but if it comes late, we won't give up looking for the second. However, of course, it would help a lot if we scored early.''
''This decision had a very positive impact on the players who were able to rest. with those who were in the selections without playing. They spent 10 days away, traveling, training almost nothing and without competition. It was difficult for these players to keep pace and form. Some missed the moment, but now it's time. time to get it back. We had enough time, games, and training for them to come back to school. You are in good shape and have to show it on the pitch. We don’t want to use that excuse. The team and players are ambitious. In the next games you can expect the best from them. And that means that they manage to bring their individual quality to the collective. That's what we lacked in the last few games, where, perhaps, the players were too focused on themselves and not on the team. In the first leg, against Inter, we didn't play at the top, but even so, it was possible for us to win. It was a very balanced game. They had a penalty, we could have had one too. They scored at the first opportunity and we also had good chances to score. It was a game decided in the details. If we compare Luz’s display to one of our best at the time, we see a huge difference. If we use this potential to play better, everything is fine. possible.''
''Of course. I really believe in my team and, in football, everything is the same. possible. É Is it a difficult situation because you are not there? 50/50. Inter won at our house, 2-0, and they have a budget that is big. twice ours. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance to qualify. We have to believe, put on a great performance, we are focused and then we'll see. whether we can reverse this situation.''
'' It's a difficult time, but it's almost May and we're still in the Champions League and in first place in the League. We have to be realistic. What we did before was spectacular. 10 days only we had lost one game all season and that was fantastic. But football is the best. what is. We missed the moment and have three defeats in a row. É It is an unexpected situation, but we have to look forward, accept and turn around.''
''Just look at our time and what we did with these same players. If we had so many good performances against great opponents, then of course we did. The stats are great for us. Those from the last game did not indicate a clear 2-0 for Inter, but a balanced duel. We have arguments to believe in us. If we don’t have confidence after what we’ve been doing this season, it’s over. It is impossible to have confidence. It’s hard, but it’s here. far from impossible.''