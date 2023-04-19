Swansea City vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Preston: Chad Evans
The 34-year-old veteran Welsh striker is having a decent season with Preston, having so far scored 9 goals and an assist in 26 games. He is their top scorer. He hasn't scored many goals because Preston is the fourth team with fewest goals in the Championship. Will the Welsh veteran show up tomorrow?
Player to watch from Swansea: Joel Piroe
The 23 year old dutch striker is having a blast of a season with the swans, he has scored 16 goals and 1 assist in 39 matches, he is obviously their top scorer and is in the top 5 of the best goalscorer in the Championship. Will he appear tomorrow against Preston?
Times for the match
These are some of the times for the match
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Argentina: 3:45 pm
Brazil: 3:45 pm
Chile: 15:00 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 pm
USA (ET): 2:45 pm
España: 7:45 pm
México: 12:45 pm
Paraguay: 2:45 pm
Perú: 12:45 pm
Uruguay: 2:45 pm
Venezuela: 1:45 pm
Last XI from Preston
Freddie Woodman; Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Benjamin Whiteman; Robbie Brady, Daniel Johnson, Joshua Onomah, Brad Potts; Thomas Cannon, Troy Parrott
Last XI from Swansea
Andrew Fisher; Joel Latibeaudere, Ben Cabango, Nathan Wood, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes; Liam Cullen, Oliver Ntcham, Jamie Paterson; Joel Piroe
Preston come from a bad loss!
Ryan Lowe's team is also not having the best season, but also not the worse, since they are in 10th place and 3 points behind play-offs. Last matchday they lost 2-0 to Milwall and it erased their 3 games unbeaten. Can they recover tomorrow vs Swansea?
Swansea come from a close victory!
Russell Martin's team is not having a bad season, but also not the best season, since they are in 13th place, but last matchday was crucial for them because it was the forth match in a row without loosing, they played Huddersfield and won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ryan Manning. Can Swansea extend their unbeaten run tomorrow vs Preston?
Where will the match be?
The Swansea.com Stadium, located in Swansea, Wales, will host this duel between two teams looking to continue a good season in the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 21,088 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EFL Championship match: Swansea City vs Preston North End Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Swansea City and Preston North End corresponding to matchday 43 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place in Swansea.com Stadium . It will start at 12:45 pm