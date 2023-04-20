River Plate vs Sporting Cristal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Sporting Cristal match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Sporting Cristal as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch River Plate vs Sporting Cristal?
The match between River Plate vs Sporting Cristal can be followed on TV through Bein Sports
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match River Plate vs Sporting Cristal in Libertadores Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 20:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player at Sporting Cristal
Marlos Brenner has been one of the team's signings this year, arriving as a free agent from Ituano. The 29-year-old Brazilian striker has three goals this year and has just scored in his most recent game;
Watch out for this player at River Plate
Lucas Beltran, a 22-year-old midfielder, has six goals and one assist in 2023. The Argentine player scored in the first match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat;
How is Sporting Cristal coming along?
This team does not know what it is to lose this season in the Peruvian league; in the nine matches they have played. Right now they are fourth with 17 points and seven points behind the leader, which is Alianza Lima. However, this team lost in their first match of the group stage when they lost 1-3 against Fluminense and right now they occupy the last position in Group D with only points;
How does the River Plate arrive?
River Plate is coming off the back of seven straight wins in the Argentine Professional League and is currently the leader with 30 points in the standings and six points ahead of second-placed San Lorenzo. Meanwhile, they lost the first match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores when they lost against the Bolivian team, The Strongest by 3-1. As a result, they are currently in third place with zero points in the standings;
Background
A total of six times these two teams have met, with a favorable balance for River Plate, which has won on five occasions, while only one victory for Sporting Cristal. The last time these two teams met was in April 1998, when River Plate won 3-1 in a group stage match;
The stadium
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, which was inaugurated in May 1938 and has a capacity for 8,321,214 spectators.
Preview of the match
River Plate and Sporting Cristal will face each other in the match corresponding to day 2 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Both are in the group along with Fluminense and The Strongest.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of River Plate vs Sporting Cristal in Libertadores Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.