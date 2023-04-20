USA vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here USA vs Mexico in Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USA vs Mexico match in the Friendly Match.
What time is USA vs Mexico match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game USA vs Mexico of April 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and how the United States vs. Mexico and live coverage
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch the United States vs Mexico in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 75th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything they have and come out on top, in addition to adding one more victory to the rivalry, leaving the scales in favor of Mexico with 36 wins, 16 ties and 22 victories for the USA.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 3 wins for USA, 1 for Mexico and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Mexico 0-0 United States, 24 Mar, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 2-0 Mexico, 12 Nov, 2021, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 1-0 Mexico, Aug 1, 2021, Gold Cup
United States 3-2 Mexico, 6 Jun, 2021, CONCACAF Nations League
United States 0-3 Mexico, 6 Sep, 2019, International Friendlies
Watch out for this player from Mexico
The Mexican forward, Roberto de la Rosa, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in Liga MX with Pachuca, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his national team, being one of the players that attract the most attention and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this USA player
The American forward, Brandon Vazquez, 24 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 8 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the tournament and 0 assists in the MLS with FC Cincinnati, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has and wants to respond to the calls.
How is USA doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 1-7 against Grenada, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in the selection.
United States 1-0 El Salvador, Mar 27, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Grenada 1-7 United States, 24 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
United States 0-0 Colombia, 28 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
United States 1-2 Serbia, 25 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
Netherlands 3-1 United States, 3 Dec, 2022, FIFA World Cup
How is Mexico doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Suriname, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mexico 2-2 Jamaica, Mar 26, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Suriname 0-2 Mexico, 23 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico, 30 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Argentina 2-0 Mexico, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Mexico 0-0 Poland, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
He dreams of directing it
Antonio Mohamed had the possibility of coaching "El Tri", but due to the fact that he was not in Mexican soccer, he was discarded, but after his return to Mexico, the Turk acknowledged that this is a dream he wishes to fulfill, although he is not obsessed with achieving it.
"It's a dream I have, maybe someday I'll get my turn, maybe not. I'm not obsessed at all, but maybe one day it will be my turn to coach the Mexican National Team," he commented in an interview with Récord.
