Sevilla vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Sevilla vs Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Round of 16.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Manchester United live in the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals Second Leg, as well as the latest information from the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United online live in the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Second Leg
You can watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on ESPN.
Sevilla vs Manchester United can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final second leg match between Sevilla vs Manchester United?
This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Manchester United match on April 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Sevilla and Manchester United, the quarter-final second leg of Sporting vs Juventus, Gilloise vs Bayern Leverkusen and Roma vs Feyenoord will be played, the latter where the Mexican Santiago Giménez will be playing.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias, who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be one of the best in this UEFA Europa League.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this knockout round with two teams full of quality with great players.
Background
The record leans towards Sevilla, as they have met on 5 occasions leaving a record of 3 wins for Sevilla, 2 draws and Manchester have never been able to defeat Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League, so they will jump as favorites to take that ticket to the semifinals.
How is Manchester United coming along?
For their part, Manchester United comes from defeating Nottingham 2-0 in the Premier League, the English have a complicated scenario despite arriving with a draw on aggregate is always complicated to face Sevilla at home as they are historically dominant in this European competition, will seek to surprise and as visitors will seek to get that ticket to the next round and continue as one of the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League, in this way the two teams arrive.
How does Seville arrive?
Sevilla comes from defeating Valencia 2-0 in the Spanish League, in the general table is in 13th position with 35 points and a record of 9 wins, 8 draws and 12 defeats, will come to this game with the motivation of having drawn in a complicated field in England, Sevilla will seek to take advantage of its home to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League, this way Sevilla arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to the quarter-final second leg of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, at 13:00.