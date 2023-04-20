AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht in Conference League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht match in the Conference League.
What time is AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht match for Conference League?
This is the start time of the game AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht of April 20th, in several countries:
México: 10:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:45 horas
Chile: 12:45 horas
Colombia: 10:45 horas
Perú: 10:45 horas
EE.UU.: 12:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:45 horas
Uruguay: 12:45 horas
Paraguay: 11:45 horas
España: 17:45 horas
Where and how to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from AZ Alkmaar
The striker of Holland, Dani de Wit 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, besides that in the Conference he has 3 goals.
Watch out for this Anderlecht player
The midfielder of Belgium, Yari Verschaeren, 21 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played his 27th game in all competitions, 25 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Belgian Professional League and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, besides that in this competition he has already managed to score 2 goals.
How are AZ Alkmaar coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Lazio, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fortuna Sittard 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 16 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Heerenveen, 1 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How are Anderlecht coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Oud-Heverlee Leuven, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Racing Genk 5-2 Anderlecht, 16 Apr, 2023, Belgian Pro League
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Anderlecht 0-0 KVC Westerlo, 9 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Eupen 0-1 Anderlecht, 2 Apr, 2023, Belgian Professional League
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0-2 Anderlecht, 19 Mar, 2023, Belgium Professional League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht, corresponding to the Conference League. The match will take place at the AFAS Stadion, at 12:45 pm.