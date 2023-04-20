Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen as well as the latest information from Lotto Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen?
If you want to watch the Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen match live it can be followed on TV on VIX+, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen match in Europa League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Bayer Leverkusen
Moussa Diaby has a total of 13 goals and eight assists this season 2022-23. The 23-year-old French striker has scored two goals and provided one assist in the five matches he has played in the UEFA Europa League. He has not scored since April 8, when he scored against Frankfurt;
Watch out for this player at Union Saint-Gilloise
Victor Boniface is the top scorer in the Europa League with six goals, the same as Rashford. The 22-year-old Nigerian striker has nine goals and seven assists between the two competitions of his country (the league and the Cup). He also scored his team's goal in the first leg;
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
They are coming from a goalless draw against Wolfsburg in their most recent match. They have not lost for more than two months, their last defeat was on March 19 in the Bundesliga against Mainz. Right now in the German League they are in sixth place with 44 points, six points behind the fifth place that gives access to the UEFA Europa League and seven points behind the fourth place that gives access to the Champions League. They finished third in the Champions League group stage, eliminated Mó naco in the round of 32 and Ferencvaros 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16;
How does Union Saint-Gilloise arrive?
Union Saint-Gilloise is coming from a 2-1 win over Seraing in the Belgian league and this team has not known defeat since last March 2 when they lost in the Belgian Cup semifinals on penalty shootout against Antwerp. In the National League they are second with 72 points and only two points behind Genk who is the leader. In the UEFA Europa League they passed as group winners and in the round of 16 they defeated Unión Berlín, an opponent they also played in the group stage;
Background
These two teams have met on one occasion and that was in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Union Saint-Gilloise have played German teams ten times with a record of three wins, five draws and two defeats. Bayer Leverkusen have played Belgian teams ten times with a record of three wins, five draws and two defeats. It is curious, but Bayer Leverkusen has the same record against Belgian opponents as Union Saint-Gilloise has against German opponents;
Venue: The match will be played at Lotto Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1917 and has a capacity of 21,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Union Saint-Gilloise and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.