Sporting vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Juventus match live?
What time is Sporting vs Juventus match for Europa League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Star +
Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX
Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Cuatro, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 2 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Massimilaino Allegri!
We have to try to score, although there are moments when we will have to defend as a team. We will have to be patient, especially when they go on the attack because of the support of the crowd.
(Wojciech) Szczesny will be back as a starter, while Alex Sandro will also play from the first minute. I will still evaluate who will play in the attack.
We are in the Europa League, an important competition. Winning it would give us access to the Champions League and above all it would be a great satisfaction for the work done by the group".
Probable lineup for Juventus
Speak up, Rúben Amorim!
Is it the most important game of the season? I don't know if it is or not because, let's imagine, if we pass the knockout stage the next one will be the most important and if we go to the final it will be the final. What I do know is that the feelings we have and the fact that the stadium sold out in such a short time gives the feeling that it is a decisive moment in our season. But we are good at these moments, it is a defining moment and I feel that we are prepared and that we will give a good response.
Juventus is a team full of good values, that if you change two players you change the way they play, but we are prepared for various scenarios. We have to be prepared and be effective in front and behind to have a chance of passing the knockout stage. We will always need some heroics to move forward, but we will need more to be consistent and be effective. I know that if we are at our maximum and do our job to the best of our ability in every position and situation, we will get past Juventus
We started the championship very badly and we always had to run behind. Every time we were bad, when we could get close we drew, with almost no chances against and having had many in favor, and this caused frustration. Our start had a very big impact on our season."
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!