Sporting vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

10:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Sporting vs Juventus match live?

If you want to watch the game Sporting vs Juventus live on TV, your options is:  ViX

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Sporting vs Juventus match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sporting vs Juventus of 20th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX

Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Cuatro, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 2 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

9:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Massimilaino Allegri!

"We have to face the game as if it were a game of chance. We can't think about the first match. Sporting is a team that eliminated Arsenal. It will be difficult but at this point it is normal to face teams of this level. It's unthinkable to try to defend our 1-0 lead throughout the 90 minutes.

We have to try to score, although there are moments when we will have to defend as a team. We will have to be patient, especially when they go on the attack because of the support of the crowd.

(Wojciech) Szczesny will be back as a starter, while Alex Sandro will also play from the first minute. I will still evaluate who will play in the attack.

We are in the Europa League, an important competition. Winning it would give us access to the Champions League and above all it would be a great satisfaction for the work done by the group".

9:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Juventus

Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahovic.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Rúben Amorim!

"Our team has already shown that in these games they excel, that they are daring and consistent. We are strong in these games and we bring good feelings from the game in Turin, where we created several opportunities, we controlled their strengths, we just weren't as effective as them and that made the difference. The players know that this game will be different from last week's, because there are different details, and that we have to be intelligent, to know that we have 90 minutes to manage, to tie the tie and to go through. We believe that we are going to go through, just as we know that it is going to be difficult, but we have the capacity to go through, either in extra time or penalties.
Is it the most important game of the season? I don't know if it is or not because, let's imagine, if we pass the knockout stage the next one will be the most important and if we go to the final it will be the final. What I do know is that the feelings we have and the fact that the stadium sold out in such a short time gives the feeling that it is a decisive moment in our season. But we are good at these moments, it is a defining moment and I feel that we are prepared and that we will give a good response.

Juventus is a team full of good values, that if you change two players you change the way they play, but we are prepared for various scenarios. We have to be prepared and be effective in front and behind to have a chance of passing the knockout stage. We will always need some heroics to move forward, but we will need more to be consistent and be effective. I know that if we are at our maximum and do our job to the best of our ability in every position and situation, we will get past Juventus

We started the championship very badly and we always had to run behind. Every time we were bad, when we could get close we drew, with almost no chances against and having had many in favor, and this caused frustration. Our start had a very big impact on our season."

9:35 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Sporting

Adán; Diomande, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Francisco Trincão, Edwards, Nuno Santos.
9:30 AMan hour ago

How was the first leg game

Juventus managed to even the score against Sporting, dominated much of the game, and won 1-0, taking advantage to the Estádio José Alvalade. The Old Lady needs only a draw to advance, while for the Lions only victory matters.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Trajectory of the Old Lady

Juventus arrives at UEL after finishing third in the Champions League, having won only one game and lost the other five. In the second round of Europe's most important competition, the Old Lady faced Nantes, drawing 1-1 in the first leg and then confirming their place with a 3-0 victory. In the round of 16, the bianconeri team eliminated Freiburg, winning both games, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.
9:20 AMan hour ago

The Lion's Campaign

Sporting arrives in the competition after finishing the Champions League group stage in third, with seven points, three behind second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom they played in the last round and ended up losing 2-1. The Lions accumulated three defeats, one draw, and one win, generating a score of 38%. Later, they eliminated Midtjylland in the second round of the Europa League, drawing the first match 1-1 and then beating them 4-0 in Denmark. Then, a more complicated opponent: Arsenal, which after a 2-2 draw, the Greens went on to win the grand classification on penalties, 3-2, after another tie, this time 1-1.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Sporting vs Juventus live this Thursday (20), at the José Alvalade Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Sporting vs Juventus Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
