Roma vs Feyenoord FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Roma vs Feyenoord in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Feyenoord match in the Europa League.
What time is Roma vs Feyenoord match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Feyenoord of April 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Roma vs Feyenoord and live stream
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Roma vs Feyenoord in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Roma vs Feyenoord in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Roma player
The striker of Italy, Lorenzo Pellegrini of 26 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 24 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the tournament and 5 assists in Serie A with Roma, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in addition to that in the Europa he has 3 goals.
Watch out for this Feyenoord player
The 22 year old striker from Mexico, Santiago Giménez has had a good performance, the striker has played his 27th game in all competitions, 16 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, scoring 11 goals in the Eredivisie and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, besides that in this competition he has already managed to score 5 goals.
How are Roma coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Udinese, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AS Roma 3-0 Udinese, 16 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 AS Roma, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Torino 0-1 AS Roma, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 Sampdoria, 2 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lazio 1-0 AS Roma, 19 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 Udinese, 16 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 AS Roma, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Torino 0-1 AS Roma, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 Sampdoria, 2 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Lazio 1-0 AS Roma, 19 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Feyenoord coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
SC Cambuur 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 16 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 AS Roma, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord Rotterdam 5-1 RKC Waalwijk, 9 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Apr, 2023, Netherlands Cup
Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
SC Cambuur 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 16 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 AS Roma, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord Rotterdam 5-1 RKC Waalwijk, 9 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Apr, 2023, Netherlands Cup
Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie