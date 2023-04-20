West Ham vs Gent LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Gent
Roef, Castro-Montes, Piątkowski , Okumu, Torunarigha, Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana, Cuypers, Orban
Last lineup West Ham
Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Lucas Paquetá; Emerson, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
Apercibidos de sanción: Coufal, Downes, Mubama
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this West Ham United vs KAA Gent will be Orel Grinfeeld; Roy Hassan, first line; Idan Yarkoni, second line; Gal Leibovitz, fourth assistant.
How does Gent arrive?
On the other hand, the Belgian team wants to be the surprise in the quarterfinals and seeks to eliminate one of the favorites of this Conference League. Although they were unable to take advantage of their home ground, Gent looked in good shape and want to replicate the same today in their visit. In their local league, they are in the top four with 56 points, the result of 16 wins, 9 defeats and 8 draws, the most recent being in the 33rd matchday against Mechelen with a one-goal scoreline.
How are West Ham coming along?
The Hammers, coached by David Moyes, come into this match as favorites, however, they cannot be confident as the first leg was difficult for them in their visit to Belgium. After going into halftime with a 1-0 score, the match ended in a one-goal draw in the first series of this crossover. As for their home league, they are coming from a 2-2 draw when they hosted Arsenal and, after trailing 0-2, they were able to level the score. Currently, West Ham is close to the relegation zone in the Premier League, in 15th position with 31 points, the result of 8 wins, 7 draws and 15 defeats.
Cuartos de final vuelta
In this almost weekend, we will have the second leg of the Conference League in this quarter-final round where several teams will be active. The Olympic Stadium of London Lane will witness this clash between West Ham United and KAA Gent, in a very attractive match as the locals want to take advantage of their home ground to get the pass to the next round of this competition. Can the locals or the visitors achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olympic London
The match West Ham - Gent will be played at the London Olympic Stadium, in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
