Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Game

Stay with us to follow Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan live from the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals, as well as the latest information coming from the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan online and live in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Fiorentina and Lech Poznan match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 am on Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 5:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 am on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:45 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Arthur Cabral, a must see player!
The Fiorentina striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Brazilian continues with the Italian team after a good season last in Serie A, in which he scored 29 goals and 10 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 15 goals and 2 assists in 39 games played.
How does the Fiorentina arrive?
Fiorentina continues its Serie A season, after finishing last season in seventh position, with a record of 19 wins, 5 draws and 14 losses, and qualifying for the UEFA preliminary rounds. The team has made great moves bringing players like Dodo, Luka Jovic, Antonin Barak and Rolando Mandragora to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, Fiorentina has not achieved its best level and is placed 7 points behind the teams that qualify for the European competitions with 42 units. However, in the UEFA competition, the team has obtained the expected results and entered the Quarterfinals, where they hope to knock out their rival and advance to the next round. The team has lacked a goal and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Fiorentina marches as the favorite to enter the top 4 in the Europa Conference League.
Mikael Ishak, a must see player!
The Lech Poznan striker seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the leader in the attack of the team. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best players on the team and helping in the offensive generation of the team with 20 goals and 9 assists in 42 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Michal Skoras and Filip Marchwinski to form a lethal team.
How does the Lech Poznan get here?
The Lech Poznan team will face Fiorentina at home as part of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Lech Poznans finished last season in first place in the Polish Ekstraklasa and is the defending champion with which they got their pass to the second qualifying round of UEFA tournaments. The club entered Group C of the UEFA Europa Conference League and finished in second place in their group with 9 points, only behind Villareal, they will try to surprise and leave out one of the favorites for the title. Some interesting players from this club are Mikael Ishak, Michal Skoras, Afonso Sousa, Joao Amaral and Filip Marchwinski. So far, the team ranks third in the Polish first division with 48 points, with a record of 13 wins, 9 draws, and 6 losses. Poznan enters this second leg with the obligation to win the key and advance to the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Artemio Franchi located in the city of Florence will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the UEFA Europa Conference League. This stadium has a capacity for 43,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2013.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan live match, corresponding to the Second Leg of the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, at 12:45 o'clock.