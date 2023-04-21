Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
4:00 PMan hour ago

Follow here Tigres vs Puebla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tigres vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Tigres vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2023

USA Time: 10:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:50 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Puebla: of Thursday, April 20th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

2:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

22:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

22:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

20:05 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

23:05 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Thursday, April 20th, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Tigres' statements

Robert Siboldi talked about what Tigres must face, eager to forget the past and thinking about changing the situation.

"There is always a lot to improve, the boys want to get out of this rut, it's not easy, it's not overnight, everything has a process, they are not satisfied, but it's already difficult to get to fourth place, we have to think about what's coming, about the next game with our people, facing Puebla is not easy at all, away is not easy at all".

"A squad was assembled for both teams, we want to win the championship, we will try to go as far as possible, we have the quality and the squad to do so".

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Statements from Puebla

The La Franja squad spoke prior to the game against the incomparables, where mistakes should not hurt them.

Guillermo Martínez: "We know where we have to improve, we have to take it as a final, the team has faith, I believe we are going to play a great match".

Luis García: "It's a bit of a bad feeling for the moment we are in, we have a goal, but we have to focus on what's coming, we have to go to Monterrey, knowing that it's a complicated place and get points".

Eduardo Arce: "You come to get three points, the team deserved more. We had the situation of the own goal that shook us, the team looked for it, soccer is sometimes about 5 centimeters, we knew what Necaxa was playing for, the plan went as planned".

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Federico Mancuello, the Argentinean who wears La Franja's 10th jersey, has surprisingly played 15 games as a starter, with 4 goals in 1266 possible minutes, one of Fede's best seasons. On the Tigres side is the French André-pierre Gignac, the 10 of the incomparable ones has scored 6 goals in 12 games in 1080 possible minutes, being one of Christian's seasons with the fewest goals.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

Seeking the two championships

Tigres is still alive after the poor performance of Chima Ruiz, the departure of Diego Cocca, now Siboldi is starting this new stage with the Incomparables, where the universitarios are still alive in both tournaments, after this match they face the second leg at home against León in the Concacaf, and will then visit the same rival on two more occasions, in the closing of the league and the second leg of the Concachampions.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Puebla fare?

With La Franja's 17 points, they are out of the playoffs for the moment, knowing that Gallos cannot aspire to a place in the top 12, they have to win to take away Pumas, because the minimum number of points is 17. Their last match at home must be vital if they want to stay alive, but they cannot give themselves the opportunity to lose, their similar Tigres is no longer playing for anything, only for a better position.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Tigres vs Puebla Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
