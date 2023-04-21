Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tigres vs Puebla Live Score
How to watch Tigres vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
2:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
20:05 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
23:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, April 20th, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
Tigres' statements
"There is always a lot to improve, the boys want to get out of this rut, it's not easy, it's not overnight, everything has a process, they are not satisfied, but it's already difficult to get to fourth place, we have to think about what's coming, about the next game with our people, facing Puebla is not easy at all, away is not easy at all".
"A squad was assembled for both teams, we want to win the championship, we will try to go as far as possible, we have the quality and the squad to do so".
Statements from Puebla
Guillermo Martínez: "We know where we have to improve, we have to take it as a final, the team has faith, I believe we are going to play a great match".
Luis García: "It's a bit of a bad feeling for the moment we are in, we have a goal, but we have to focus on what's coming, we have to go to Monterrey, knowing that it's a complicated place and get points".
Eduardo Arce: "You come to get three points, the team deserved more. We had the situation of the own goal that shook us, the team looked for it, soccer is sometimes about 5 centimeters, we knew what Necaxa was playing for, the plan went as planned".