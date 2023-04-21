Angers vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Angers vs PSG live from Ligue 1 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Angers vs PSG live for Matchday 32 of Ligue 1 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Stade Raymond Kopa. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Leo Messi, a must see player!
The PSG striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the Parisians fight against the best teams in the world in the UEFA Champions League and continue with the extensive dominance of the team in Ligue 1. Last season he played 34 games, where he scored 11 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to continue consecrating himself as an important part of the team's forward line and to continue showing the high level of last season. Messi was one of the 23 players we saw finish champion with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 4 goals and 6 assists in 6 games played.
How does PSG arrive?
Paris Saint-Germain comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Ligue 1, the team is in the first position with 16 units, after 5 wins and 1 draw. The current champions start as the favorites against Brest to begin to escape from their main pursuers, Olympique Marseille in the league. PSG started the season with 5 wins against Montpellier, LOSC, Nantes, Clermont and Toulouse, most recently winning at home against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League by a score of 2-1. Those led by Christophe Galtier They come into this season with a great squad, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verrati. Undoubtedly, PSG is one of the candidates to fight for the Ligue 1 championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with Juventus, Benfica and MAccabi Haifa in Group H. PSG will compete in the Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
Sofiane Boufal, a must see player!
The Angers striker is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the most developed players with the Stade Rennais team, scoring 20 goals and 8 assists, prompting Angers to sign him. Its constant participation in the French First Division has made it become one of the most important benchmarks for the team and that they are fighting to get to the top of Ligue 1. This is the benchmark for Nice's offense and, for now , March with 12 goals and 2 assists. His connection with Nicolas Pepe and Khéphren Thuram will be essential for the French team to continue with a good rhythm in all its competitions.
How does Anger get here?
Angers continues with its season in Ligue 1 and with the aim of getting out of the relegation places and seeking to fight in the middle of the table in an international competition. On this occasion, the Trojans have introduced several new recruits, including Nicolas Pepe, Sofiane Diop, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde and Khéphren Thuram. Nice's aspirations are to have a good campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions in order to aspire to a place in a UEFA competition. Nice finished the 2021-2022 season in fifth place with 66 points and a place in the UEFA Conference League, with a record of 20 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses. This is why the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the European competition positions. At the moment, they are in eighth position with 45 units, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 6 losses.
Where's the game?
The Stade Raymond Kopa located in the city of Angers will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 18,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1912.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Angers vs PSG match, corresponding to the matchday 32 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stade Raymond Kopa, at 3:00 p.m.