Espanyol vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Cádiz live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Espanyol vs Cádiz can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is the Espanyol vs Cadiz Champions League quarter-final second leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Cadiz match on April 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 13:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Espanyol Statements
Luis Garcia, local coach, spoke ahead of the match: "He won't make it. And we are awaiting the evolution of a wound in Vini's foot, which has become infected. We don't know yet. "The team is very eager to compete. In the absence of today's session, we've had a great week of training. On an emotional level, winning would be an important leap in confidence. The team is transmitting tremendously positive things every day. Tomorrow will be a great day for us, they have a very clear game plan." "We have worked on many things. We have focused on the positive things we did last week, trying to be effective and efficient in the tasks. I'm delighted with how they're assimilating that information, they're getting clearer and clearer." "It's not a final. It's a fundamental match for us. The year of Mauricio when we went to Soria we drew 0-0 and then we achieved the objective." "The club has facilitated things and the Pericos have thrown themselves into it. Those are always there and they will never fail. We have to be aware of tomorrow's match, handle it on an emotional level. We know it's a game you can win or lose in the 1st or the 90th. Whoever has the mental balance will win the game. "We are united, we have clear ideas and, on top of that, we have a different kind of fans. In that sense, we are different from everyone else".
How does Cádiz arrive?
Cadiz arrives to this match after losing to Real Madrid two goals to zero, the team will be looking for three points and get out of the last places of the general table.
How does Espanyol arrive?
Espanyol is looking to give a good game and get three points in this match, the team is located in the penultimate place and in their last match they lost against Betis three goals to one.
The match will be played at the RCDC Stadium.
The Espanyol vs Cádiz match will be played at the RCDC Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Espanyol vs Cádiz live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 30th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the RCDC Stadium, at 15:00.