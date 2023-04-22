Real Madrid vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 22, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Real Madrid statements
Eduardo Camavinga: "We are a great team, in the second half it was simpler, we scored two goals. During the first half it was complicated, we are Real Madrid, when there is a complicated match we all go".
Eduardo Camavinga: "Manchester City is a great opponent, I want to play against the big teams. Militao is a great player, we have to give everything for him and he will be there for the second leg".
Thibaut Courtois: "It was bad luck for Militao, we must trust in the squad, we can certainly fight against Manchester, we must believe, we are on a good run, we are confident we can repeat and reach the final".
Thibaut Courtois: "In the end it is not easy to reach the semifinals, Real Madrid has reached many, we are happy to get there, when you play a semifinal you do not celebrate, if you lose it tastes very little, everything match by match".
Rodrygo: "Real Madrid is something very big and I love being here. Now I want to play in the semis and win the Champions League. To put Real Madrid in the big time".