Real Madrid vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 20, 2023.

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: of Saturday, April 22, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday, April 22, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday, April 22, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday, April 22, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, April 22, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday, April 22, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, April 22, 2023

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday, April 22, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday, April 22, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday, April 22, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Real Madrid statements

Real Madrid players spoke in the mixed zone after the elimination against Chelsea, where the Merengues were dominant in both games and thinking big.

Eduardo Camavinga: "We are a great team, in the second half it was simpler, we scored two goals. During the first half it was complicated, we are Real Madrid, when there is a complicated match we all go".

Eduardo Camavinga: "Manchester City is a great opponent, I want to play against the big teams. Militao is a great player, we have to give everything for him and he will be there for the second leg".

Thibaut Courtois: "It was bad luck for Militao, we must trust in the squad, we can certainly fight against Manchester, we must believe, we are on a good run, we are confident we can repeat and reach the final".

Thibaut Courtois: "In the end it is not easy to reach the semifinals, Real Madrid has reached many, we are happy to get there, when you play a semifinal you do not celebrate, if you lose it tastes very little, everything match by match".

Rodrygo: "Real Madrid is something very big and I love being here. Now I want to play in the semis and win the Champions League. To put Real Madrid in the big time".

Players to watch

On the Madrid side, Frenchman Karim Benzema with 19 games has made 14 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. In the Copa del Rey he has only scored 4 goals and assists. In the Champions League he has scored 4 goals in 8 games. From Celta, Iago Aspas with 29 games has scored 12 goals with 4 assists and 4 yellow cards.
How does Celta arrive?

Celta comes from drawing their last 2 games one at home and one away, with a home loss to Mallorca, their last win was against Espanyol by 3 goals to 1. But this test against Los Merengues has them in a mid-table position with no aspirations of losing the category or gaining a spot in European competitions, they have 36 points, but if they like to finish in a better position they could overtake Mallorca, Osasuna, and Girona.
How is Real Madrid coming along?

The Merengues are coming from a great moment after winning the King's Cup match against Barcelona, beating Valladolid and Cadiz, but losing in a surprising way against Villarreal. In the Champions League they beat Chelsea in a surprising way, dominating the 90 minutes in both games, by a score of 4 goals to 0 on aggregate. With great performances from Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius in the last games.
