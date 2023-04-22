Tijuana vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tijuana vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tijuana vs Leon match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Tijuana vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tijuana vs Leon of April 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 5:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Last games Tijuana vs Leon
La Fiera has the advantage in the most recent meetings, winning two games, drawing two and losing just one.
Leon 2-2 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2022
Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Leon, Clausura 2022
Leon 2-1 Tijuana, Apertura 2021
Xolos Tijuana 2-0 Leon, Clausura 2021
Leon 2-1 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2020
Key Player Leon
He has been very active in recent games, but very erratic in front of goal, which is why the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena will have to sharpen his aim to help La Fiera finish in the top 4 and avoid the playoffs.
Key player Tijuana
Although it was from the penalty spot, Pedro Canelo found the net again in the last game against Mazatlán and will be looking to continue in the same vein in order to add another 3 points in the final stretch of the Clausura 2023.
Last lineup Leon
30 Rodolfo Cota, 25 Paul Saracho, 22 Adonis Frias, 34 Oscar Villa, 3 Iván Moreno, 12 Joel Campbell, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 11 Elías Hernández, 13 Ángel Mena, 7 Víctor Dávila, 18 Lucas Di Yorio.
Last lineup Tijuana
2 Antonio Rodríguez, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 3 Ismael Govea, 27 Jair Díaz, 13 Luis Félix, 22 Fernando Valenzuela, 14 Federico Lértora, 19 Eduardo Armenta, 9 Lucas Cavallini, 25 Pedro Canelo, 10 Joaquín Montecinos.
Leon: regain confidence
After 13 games without a win in any competition, Leon fell into a slight slump with two straight losses in the Concachampions and Liga MX. It is important to remember that they have a tough schedule ahead in the final stretch with games against Tigres in the Concachampions, so they will have to win this Friday to try to get back into the top 4 of the championship.
Xolos de Tijuana: avoid fine and advance to playoffs
The Xolos de Tijuana are keeping their hopes of advancing to the Playoffs alive after their victory against Mazatlán last week, as they came within one point of the qualification zone and if they win, they will be in the top 12, with one game left and facing a direct rival such as Puebla. In addition, with a win and a loss for the Cañoneros, they will move up to 16th place and, with a Juárez loss, they could move out of the last three in the percentage.
The Kick-off
The Tijuana vs Leon match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tijuana vs Leon!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.