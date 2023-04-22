Necaxa vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Necaxa Statements
Andres Lillini spoke ahead of the match: "The team has been doing well, it's impossible to justify this based on our position in the table. Although we suffered a lot, the team never stopped growing, but unfortunately what we generated, was not enough for us to win games". "We are competing with some very young players, even the other day a player born in 2006 made his debut. Our left winger is from the 2005 category, and the midfielder who played in the second half belongs to the 2004 category. However, we are giving them continuity and opportunities so that they can continue to grow." "In the two games we have left, we will look to be more effective and achieve a very good result against Atlas. We are focused on winning the last home game of the regular stage of the tournament to give a win to the fans and the players, who deserve it. Although we were always very close to getting good results, we never lost by more than one goal, unfortunately we have not been able to translate that closeness into the final score." "Now we have the mentality to beat Atlas, and then we will think about Toluca. Today I want to secure a positive result at home".
How does Atlas arrive?
Atlas arrives to this match after surprisingly beating Pachuca four goals to one, the team led by Mora will be looking to continue making it three in three.
How does Necaxa arrive?
Necaxa arrives to this match after a draw against Puebla, the team from Aguascalientes has not been able to have a great campaign and they are missing out on the final phase.
The match will be played at Estadio Victoria
The Necaxa vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Victoria, located in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
