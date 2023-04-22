Leicester City vs Wolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
5:00 AM24 minutes ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Wolves Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Wolves match.
4:55 AM29 minutes ago

What time is Leicester City vs Wolves match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Wolves of 22th April in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 22, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 22, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 22, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 22, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 22, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 22, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 22, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 22, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 22, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

April 22, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50 AM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall standings and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

4:45 AM39 minutes ago

Last Leicester City lineup:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
4:40 AM44 minutes ago

Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the game. 

4:35 AMan hour ago

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
4:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Leicester and Wolves have met on a total of 120 occasions (40 wins for the Foxes, 35 draws, 44 wins for Wolverhampton) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Leicester City have scored 149 goals, while 166 goals have been scored by Wolverhampton. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 13 of the current season, when Leicester beat Wolves 4-0 at the Molineux Stadium.
4:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where the matches of Leicester City Football Club, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League, are held. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,262 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.

4:20 AMan hour ago

Looking to get out of the relegation zone

On the one hand, Leicester City are on red alert within the club as the Foxes are currently in the relegation zone and are fighting along with two other clubs to stay in the Premier League. The Foxes have maintained a bad record since the beginning of the actions after the boxing day of the competition, also, little by little they are starting to drop fundamental points with the defeats in a row that have spun, so from this game, it will be important to get the best version of Leicester City and rescue the remaining points of the season.
4:15 AMan hour ago

They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and remain without being part of the elite category of soccer in England, also, after being eliminated in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Wolves now has only one goal to focus on; to keep away from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. Also, Wolves are currently only a couple of points separating them from the fight for relegation and the tranquility in the league, as many teams are in the same situation, increasing the pressure on them. 
4:10 AMan hour ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Leicester City vs Wolves will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally similar scenarios, as the lycanthropes are fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, struggling to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb some more positions in the general table, while the Foxes are fighting to get out of the relegation places in the general table of the Premier League and try to fight for a position that allows them to remain in the top flight of football. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
4:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Leicester City vs Wolves match will be played at King Power Stadium, in Leicester City, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Leicester City vs Wolves!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
