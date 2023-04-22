Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Score Here
Speak up, Roy Hodgson!
“We signed him [last summer] with strong competition from other clubs, because when he was leaving West Brom on a free transfer, he was already signed. had arrived at the; England selection.''
“We knew we were hiring someone who would be running for the position with Vicente. When Vicente is in shape, that competition will start again, and it will be up to me to decide which of the two goalkeepers I want to put on the team.''
“I am in a privileged position if both are fit, because I would feel confident to enter the game with either goalkeeper.''
“Management choices are often quite difficult. I'm choosing between two good ones. I will worry about this issue when the time comes, and let's hope I make the right decision.”
“Knowing that we were in a dark position and players were being hit with nasty stats, players had to live with it – that outside noise, the criticism. It is very difficult for players to experience these moments.''
“If the team plays well enough to deserve, as I think it has, three straight wins, all of a sudden that noise dissipates and you’re happy. You’ll feel a little better about yourself and a little more confident. We always thought we could do this, and now we’re starting to prove it.''
“We have to make sure, as a club, that we don’t lose anything that gave us these three victories.''
“ It's a double-edged sword: when the odds are against you, you don't. you can't find the confidence and courage to get out of the melancholy, but it's good. Of course, [players might think] 'Now that's it! It’s easy, and that’s easy. an equally dangerous advantage in my opinion.''
“ It's a matter of balancing those two edges and trying to produce, every time we play, the kind of performance we've seen so far. now.”
Probable Crystal Palace!
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
Speak up, Sam Dyche!
“ That’s what Ive been telling players. Let’t wait for things to happen. Let’s make things happen. Let’s change the rhetoric and the story.”
“I have been talking since I arrived here about the consistency of what we do and we lost that throughout the match against Fulham”, he said. It’s just a week-to-week consistency, it’s good. actually over the course of a game.''
“We just missed the details; a few inconsistent moments and we got punished. This is what the Premier League does to you.''
“We have a lot of experience in the squad. They are not stupid. They know when we get out of what we were doing. We remind them, we pass them on. We discussed it with them and showed them some analysis. I think they were as disappointed as I was with their reaction to just losing by one goal.''>
Despite his frustration, Dyche knows his players can play at a higher level, and he's ready to help. looking forward to your team getting back to this after a tough few weeks.''
“It does not change everything”, he added, referring to last week's result. “ There's lots of football to play. We've just passed our spot and it's time to play. It's important to react to what happened, because you don't always know what happened. can control all games.''
“These things go against you. can bounce back and get to the top of the game. We've done it really well since I got here and we remind players of that fact.''