Preston vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Stay with us to follow the Preston vs Blackburn Rovers live of the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Preston vs Blackburn Rovers live for Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from Deepdale Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Preston vs Blackburn Rovers online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Preston vs Blackburn Rovers match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Ben Brereton, a must see player!
The Blackburn striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Chilean continues his development and has become one of the starters for the team derived from the good season last year in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 22 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Blackburn attack and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 2 assists in 24 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Blackburn arrive?
Blackburn Rovers continue their EFL Championship season, ranking third with 36 points, after 12 wins and 10 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam, Clinton Mola, George Hirst and Callum Brittain to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 8 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Blackburn team is going through a negative streak, adding 3 defeats in the last 5 games, leaving several points on the way. The team will try to break the negative streak with the restart of the season and beat Preston to get closer to the leaders and close the gap with the championship leaders.
Ched Evans, a must see player!
The Preston striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape, positioning himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club start to have more consistency on the pitch and better fit in with the likes of Robbie Brady and Thomas Cannon to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 9 goals and 1 assist in 28 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Preston get here?
The Preston team comes to this duel as the eleventh place in the EFL Championship with a record of 17 wins, 11 draws and 15 losses, to reach 62 points. Preston will seek to take advantage of the duel against Blackburn to continue climbing positions in the table and raise the spirits of the group. This season, the team has made several moves, with Freddie Woodman, Liam Delap, Troy Parrot, Josh Onomah and Álvaro Fernández being the most prominent. Preston enters this duel with 2 consecutive defeats and their elimination from the FA Cup in the fourth round. The most worrying thing for the team is that they are not far from playing the qualifying round to seek promotion and they need results.
Where's the game?
The Deepdale Stadium located in the city of Preston will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 23,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1878.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Preston vs Blackburn Rovers match, corresponding to Day 43 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium, at 12:30 o'clock.