Liverpool vs Nottingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham online live on Premier League match day 32
The Liverpool vs Nottingham match will not be broadcast on television.
Liverpool vs Nottingham can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
What time is Liverpool vs Nottingham match day 32 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Nottingham match on April 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 8:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 09:00 hours
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Michael Oliver, who will be in charge of bringing order to this match that will have a lot of friction between the players.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Liverpool game, there will be Crystal Palace vs Everton, Fulham vs Leeds, Brentford vs Aston Villa, Leicester City vs Wolves and the best match of the day, Manchester United vs Chelsea.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the most exciting and will undoubtedly be full of emotions and goals with players of great quality.
Background
The record leans towards Liverpool, they have met on 2 occasions leaving a record of one match won for Liverpool and one match won for Nottingham, despite this, because of how they are in the general table they will come out as favorites tomorrow to take the 3 points in another Premier League matchday.
How does Nottingham arrive?
Nottingham is coming off a 2-0 loss to Manchester United, the Reds also come from being eliminated in the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Sevilla, in the overall Premier League table they are in 18th position and in the relegation zone with 27 points and a record of 6 wins, 9 draws and 16 losses, they will be looking to get points urgently against one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League to get out of the red zone.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool comes from defeating Leeds 6-1, a match where they dominated the game and demonstrated their offensive power with 6 goals, in the general table they are in the 8th position with 47 points and a record of 13 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses, they will look to continue adding units and fight for a place in European tournaments, if they win they could reach the 6th position, this is how Liverpool arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Liverpool vs Nottingham, match day 32 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 08:00.