Salernitana vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Salernitana vs Sassuolo Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salernitana vs Sassuolo, as well as the latest information from Arechi Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Salernitana vs Sassuolo live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Salernitana vs Sassuolo live on TV and online?
The match Salernitana vs Sassuolo Salernitana vs Sassuolo will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Salernitana vs Sassuolo?
This is the kick-off time for the Salernitana vs Sassuolo match on April 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Sassuolo
One of the players to keep in mind in Sassuolo is Domenico Berardi, the 28-year-old Italian-born right-sided attacker has played 19 games so far in Serie A 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has six assists and six goals, these against; Lecce, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, AC Milan, AS Roma and Spezia Calcio.
Key player in Salernitana
One of the most outstanding players in Salernitana is Tonny Vilhena, the 28-year-old Dutch-born central midfielder has played 26 games in the current edition of Serie A, in which he has already scored one assist and four goals against Sampdoria, Torino, Lecce and Torino.
History Salernitana vs Sassuolo
In total, the two teams have met 9 times, Sassuolo dominates the record with five wins, there have been two draws and Salernitana has won three meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sassuolo with 18 goals to Salernitana's 9.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sassuolo with 18 goals to Salernitana's 9.
Actuality - Sassuolo
Sassuolo has had a bad performance in Serie A 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 30 games, it is placed in the 10th position in the standings with 40 points, this is the result of 11 wins, seven draws and 12 defeats, it also has 38 goals for and 43 against, for a goal difference of -5.
Last five matches
AS Roma 3 - 4 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 1 - 0 Spezia Calcio
Sassuolo 1 - 1 Torino
Hellas Verona 2 - 1 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 1 - 0 Juventus
Last five matches
AS Roma 3 - 4 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 1 - 0 Spezia Calcio
Sassuolo 1 - 1 Torino
Hellas Verona 2 - 1 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 1 - 0 Juventus
Actuality - Salernitana
Salernitana has had a bad performance in the current edition of Serie A, because after playing 30 matches they are in the 15th position in the standings with 30 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing 12 and losing 12, they have also scored 34 goals and conceded 50, for a goal difference of -16.
AC Milan 1 - 1 Salernitana
- Last five matches
AC Milan 1 - 1 Salernitana
Salernitana 2 - 2 Bologna
Spezia Calcio 1 - 1 Salernitana
Salernitana 1 - 1 Inter Milan
Torino 1 - 1 Salernitana
The match will be played at the Arechi Stadium
The match between Salernitana and Sassuolo will take place at the Arechi Stadium in the city of Salerno (Italy), this stadium is where the Club Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 plays its home matches, it was built in 1984 and has a capacity for approximately 37,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Salernitana vs Sassuolo, valid for the 31st date of the Serie A 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, live score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, live score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.