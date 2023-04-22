Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
How and where to watch the Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich of 22th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

Speak up, Tuchel!

"I understand that three years without a semifinal in the Cup is not enough. That we question ourselves and clearly stand behind our claims. I can't see three years of quarterfinals in the Champions League as a crisis.

It is my own aspiration to reach the quarterfinals, a very ambitious aspiration, but also a realistic one. We should not forget who we are comparing ourselves against in Europe. I don't think it's appropriate to see a quarterfinal defeat. finals as a crisis in general everyone has to question everything. It wasn't the big clubs in the quarterfinals. 

I saw in Paris how sad it is sometimes that league titles are a given. You can't expect it to be celebrated like when an underdog becomes champion. It's a shame, but I think the players themselves may feel that at some point this will almost become normal.

We have to admit that we don't have to be ashamed of this championship title. Otherwise, complaints may arise that are no longer helpful. I experienced this in Paris, at some point it is no longer enough to be champion, but you are allowed maybe at most one draw in the season, you always have to win by three goals.

Facing Mainz at the moment will be tough. We have to be ready. It will be a physically demanding game. We expect everyone in training. If nothing unexpected happens, everyone is available.

Mainz are in a very good phase, they are third in the table in the second half of the season. They have their own style, they have discovered their quality and are excelling. They are catching a wave, so it will be an extremely difficult task. We have to be absolutely ready. It's going to be very physical and obviously we know what we're playing for".

Photo: Bayern
Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich; Coman, Müller, Musiala, Sané; Choupo-Moting.
Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel will be without Pavard, who will serve a suspension, as well as the injury absences. Lucas Hernández, with knee problems, and Neuer, recovering from a broken leg.
Speak up, Svensson!

"It's something special, I played with him (Thomas Tuchel) for five years. I learned a lot from him as a person and as a soccer player. As a result, I suddenly saw in myself the desire to do this. If you look back in your life, there are always people, who were very formative for who you are and where you ended up. Thomas is one of them.

Before and after the game there is a friendly get-together. During the 90 minutes we will try to help our teams as best we can to win the game. You can play very well and it's still not enough. But we intend to be much better than in the other two games

You have to focus on your own qualities and not just look at what is waiting for you on the other side, otherwise it will be difficult. We analyze, but we don't forget where we came from.  Of course we should have done some things better, but for me it's also a sign of development and quality that you don't lose on days like these.

The players recharged their batteries after the game against Cologne. Of course, they also worked a bit on content. At this stage of the season, however, it's mainly about mental and physical strength, team unity, and high intensity in training. The guys know this. The analysis didn't take so long because we have a group that is very self-critical and explains things by itself. I really shouldn't have shown them the pictures because they already knew everything".

Probable lineup for Mainz

Zentner; Fernandes, Bell, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Onisiwo, Stach; Ajorque.
Mainz's situation

Bo Svensson has no major problems setting up his team. Burkardt is the only one missing with a knee injury.
Bavarians

Despite the 1-1 draw, Bayern Munich was eliminated in the Champions League by Manchester City, who had a 4-1 aggregate score. In the German Bundesliga, the Bavarians hold a narrow lead at the top with 59 points, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund.
05ers

Unbeaten for five games, Mainz 05 are eighth in the standings with 41 points. The 05ers are only one point behind seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, the first team in a qualifying zone for a European competition: the Conference League.
Eye on the game

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (22), at the Mewa Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
