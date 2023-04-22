Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Tuchel!
It is my own aspiration to reach the quarterfinals, a very ambitious aspiration, but also a realistic one. We should not forget who we are comparing ourselves against in Europe. I don't think it's appropriate to see a quarterfinal defeat. finals as a crisis in general everyone has to question everything. It wasn't the big clubs in the quarterfinals.
I saw in Paris how sad it is sometimes that league titles are a given. You can't expect it to be celebrated like when an underdog becomes champion. It's a shame, but I think the players themselves may feel that at some point this will almost become normal.
We have to admit that we don't have to be ashamed of this championship title. Otherwise, complaints may arise that are no longer helpful. I experienced this in Paris, at some point it is no longer enough to be champion, but you are allowed maybe at most one draw in the season, you always have to win by three goals.
Facing Mainz at the moment will be tough. We have to be ready. It will be a physically demanding game. We expect everyone in training. If nothing unexpected happens, everyone is available.
Mainz are in a very good phase, they are third in the table in the second half of the season. They have their own style, they have discovered their quality and are excelling. They are catching a wave, so it will be an extremely difficult task. We have to be absolutely ready. It's going to be very physical and obviously we know what we're playing for".
Speak up, Svensson!
Before and after the game there is a friendly get-together. During the 90 minutes we will try to help our teams as best we can to win the game. You can play very well and it's still not enough. But we intend to be much better than in the other two games
You have to focus on your own qualities and not just look at what is waiting for you on the other side, otherwise it will be difficult. We analyze, but we don't forget where we came from. Of course we should have done some things better, but for me it's also a sign of development and quality that you don't lose on days like these.
The players recharged their batteries after the game against Cologne. Of course, they also worked a bit on content. At this stage of the season, however, it's mainly about mental and physical strength, team unity, and high intensity in training. The guys know this. The analysis didn't take so long because we have a group that is very self-critical and explains things by itself. I really shouldn't have shown them the pictures because they already knew everything".
