Paços de Ferreira vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga
9:00 AM2 hours ago

What time is Paços de Ferreira vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Paços de Ferreira vs Porto of 22th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi

Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 1:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

8:55 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"I take lawsuits for everything and for nothing. I just came here today out of respect. I personally would not do this conference, again. And it wasn't to run away from anything, or any issue. It's because my silence would cause more noise. These cases, little cases, lawsuits. I don't have to go into details about appointments. It's clear that there have been mistakes in the past, but people can make mistakes. The VAR is an important tool, but behind the VAR there is always a person or several people. If the criteria is the same on a given mistake, that's fine. They can make mistakes, as I do, we all do. There just can't be double standards.

In the final stretch (of the championship) it is important that people are at their best and giving their best, each one in his role. I was sued for this, for saying that everyone should be at their best. What is most admirable is that this is being raised by a soccer man, who is my former colleague, who is used to winning on the field, not with these little affairs. This is what most admires me about Rui Costa raising this. I had to say this because it was stuck in here. Now it has come out.

I don't know if Mr. Schmidt (Benfica's coach) will be prosecuted, because he was much more aggressive than me regarding VAR. This depends, but I am not very worried about it because my focus is on the game against Paços de Ferreira. I do not like to talk about these topics that do not concern soccer, hence my silence sometimes. Only in Portugal. 

We are going to have a difficult game, as historically are all the games at Mata Real. We know the importance of this meeting for both teams, it is up to us, according to what our goals are, to win the three points and continue in this fight until the end of the championship. It is an important game and, as we get closer to the end, the games gain more importance and more weight.

We have played many times after and a few times before. That doesn't put more or less pressure. We have to play our game, we get our motivation from the daily work, that's what gives them confidence and motivation. The game is the summary of what you do in training. Sometimes you don't do what you prepare. You don't have to be motivated by the environment, the fans, or the opponents. It has to do with what we do and with the daily achievements".

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Porto's situation

Sérgio Conceição has only one missing player. João Mário, who is recovering from an injury.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, César Peixoto!

"Porto deserves all the respect, especially because they are motivated after shortening the distance to Benfica and know they can't lose points, but we have to believe in our capacity and our value, a match always starts 0-0. 

I really like Diogo Costa, Otávio and Taremi, if I could I would take out those three, for me they are the best Porto players. But I would also take Pepe out, and that way one player would be left per sector and it would be a little easier.

We have to be on a great day facing a not so strong Porto. A team with a very strong pressure in losing the ball and very aggressive in the last third. To be a more incisive team in the attack. I believe we will be strong facing a great opponent and no big tactical changes have to be made, but more of an attitude change in the last third. We have to improve our aggressiveness in the finishing zone, want to win the front and be more objective."

8:40 AM2 hours ago

Paços de Ferreira's situation

César Peixoto has three missing players to face Porto. Hernâni, with a sprained foot, Holsgrove, with a shoulder dislocation, and Matchoi, with a foot injury.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Classification

8:30 AM2 hours ago

Dragons

With three straight wins and six games unbeaten, Porto continues to hunt the leader Benfica. The Dragons are in second place, with 67 points, four ahead of their rivals.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Beavers

Paços de Ferreira lives a delicate situation. Without winning for four games, with two defeats and two draws, the Beavers are inside the relegation zone, in 17th, with 17 points. They are eight points behind Estoril, the first team out of the red.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Paços de Ferreira vs Porto live this Saturday (22), at the Capital do Móvel Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Paços de Ferreira vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
