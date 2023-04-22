Paços de Ferreira vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Paços de Ferreira vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
In the final stretch (of the championship) it is important that people are at their best and giving their best, each one in his role. I was sued for this, for saying that everyone should be at their best. What is most admirable is that this is being raised by a soccer man, who is my former colleague, who is used to winning on the field, not with these little affairs. This is what most admires me about Rui Costa raising this. I had to say this because it was stuck in here. Now it has come out.
I don't know if Mr. Schmidt (Benfica's coach) will be prosecuted, because he was much more aggressive than me regarding VAR. This depends, but I am not very worried about it because my focus is on the game against Paços de Ferreira. I do not like to talk about these topics that do not concern soccer, hence my silence sometimes. Only in Portugal.
We are going to have a difficult game, as historically are all the games at Mata Real. We know the importance of this meeting for both teams, it is up to us, according to what our goals are, to win the three points and continue in this fight until the end of the championship. It is an important game and, as we get closer to the end, the games gain more importance and more weight.
We have played many times after and a few times before. That doesn't put more or less pressure. We have to play our game, we get our motivation from the daily work, that's what gives them confidence and motivation. The game is the summary of what you do in training. Sometimes you don't do what you prepare. You don't have to be motivated by the environment, the fans, or the opponents. It has to do with what we do and with the daily achievements".
Porto's situation
Speak up, César Peixoto!
I really like Diogo Costa, Otávio and Taremi, if I could I would take out those three, for me they are the best Porto players. But I would also take Pepe out, and that way one player would be left per sector and it would be a little easier.
We have to be on a great day facing a not so strong Porto. A team with a very strong pressure in losing the ball and very aggressive in the last third. To be a more incisive team in the attack. I believe we will be strong facing a great opponent and no big tactical changes have to be made, but more of an attitude change in the last third. We have to improve our aggressiveness in the finishing zone, want to win the front and be more objective."
Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi
Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica