Osasuna vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Osasuna vs Betis Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Osasuna vs Real Betis live match, as well as the latest information from El Sadar in Pamplona. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Osasuna vs Betis Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on TV, you can watch it on DirecTV Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming, you can watch it on DirecTV Go and Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Osasuna vs Real Betis in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Osasuna vs Real Betis match on April 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Argentina: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 AM in Star+
Chile: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 AM in ESPN
Mexico: 6:00 AM in Sky HD
Paraguay: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Last meetings
Between 2021 they have met on five occasions in both LaLiga and Copa del Rey. Betis holds the advantage with four wins while Osasuna has only won once.
Key player - Betis
Real Betis is a complicated team, difficult to beat, and thanks to that tenacity, it has managed to get to where it is. Borja Iglesias is one of the pillars of this club. He has 12 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances.
Key player - Osasuna
Osasuna's momentum has given him a certain tranquility and stability. His team is united and they have managed to score points. Aimar Oroz is one of their leaders, with three goals and three assists in 23 appearances.
Real Betis
Betis is in a good situation. They are in Europa League places and have just won an important victory. They have 48 points in 29 matches.
Osasuna
Osasuna is in a relatively favorable position. It's not bad, but it's not perfect either. It is in the middle, literally. It is in the number 10 spot in the table with 38 points in 29 games.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is El Sadar located in the city of Pamplona, Navarra, Spain. It is the official home of Osasuna and is a UEFA category 2 stadium. It was inaugurated in 1967 with the name El Sadar, but in 2005, it changed its name to Reyno de Navarra due to a sponsorship agreement with the government of Navarra, however, in 2013 it regained its name. This name is in honor of the Sadar River, the river that runs through the city and passes very close to the stadium. This pavilion has improved over the years. At the beginning, it could hold 30,000 people, although many had to watch the games standing. In 1989, the high preference stand was built, in 1998 it received the first official club store and in 1999, offices were built at the back of the stadium so that they could move out of the Plaza del Castillo in Pamplona. Offices have been expanded, press rooms have been improved, the stands have been remodeled, the dugouts have been remodeled and video scoreboards have also been installed at each end and even a headquarters for the Osasuna Foundation was inaugurated. On May 18, 2014, in a match against Betis, a fence on the south side collapsed and 68 people were injured. As of 2017, it also hosts the matches of the Osasuna women's club. On March 15, 2022, the stadium was chosen as the Best Stadium of 2021. It has a capacity of 23,576 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the LaLiga match: Osasuna vs Real Betis Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.