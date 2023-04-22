Pachuca vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Atlético San Luis live online

The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from San Luis

Leo Bonatini, forward. Although the team has not had a great season, the player has contributed 3 goals and 2 assists, his team will need the remaining points and that is why he needs to be more noticeable on the field.
Watch out for this Pachuca player

Luis Chavez, midfielder. Experienced player, he recently played in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the player has been improving and his performances have been very outstanding, either in club or national team, Pachuca has had complicated moments and undoubtedly this player can lead the team again, his numbers so far in the tournament have been 1 goal and 3 assists, it is expected that for the next round he can contribute more.
Last alignment San Luis

Barovero, Chavez, Garcia, Bilbao, Sanabria, Dourado, Guemez, Vitnho, Villalpando, Murillo, Zaldivar.
Last alignment Pachuca

Ustari, Isais, Martínez, Cabral, Álvarez, Hurtado, Sanchez, Chavez, Figueroa, De La Rosa, Arango.
Face to face

San Luis 1-2 Pachuca

Pachuca 3-2 San Luis

San Luis 2-2 Pachuca

San Luis 0-2 Pachuca

Pachuca 0-0 San Luis

Arbitration quartet

Central: Daniel Quintero. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Manuel Martinez. Fourth Official: Yonatan Peinado.
Atletico San Luis needs to win

Atletico San Luis has had problems to stand out in Liga MX despite the investment of the colchonero team, fighting at the top of the table has not been possible in this team, the previous tournament they could not qualify for the playoffs and for the current tournament their place is still at stake, with 18 points, the team is located in tenth position, but there are many teams that are very close with just 1 point away, Losing three points in the next two games could be fatal for the team, as it would not depend on them to qualify, the team has suffered against teams of greater hierarchy, they recently won their duel against Juarez, adding 3 wins in the last 5 games, Pachuca is a very complicated rival, starting from the fact that they are the current champion, not qualifying for the second consecutive tournament would be a great failure and would have consequences.
Pachuca needs to defend the title

Maintaining a good level for a Liga MX champion team has always been complicated, in general, teams do not usually perform at their best after winning the championship, Pachuca's project is always very solid and is designed for a long time in the future, nothing is a coincidence in this team, this tournament the team, prior to the start of the tournament, was shaping up as a candidate to repeat the title, but they did not count on Tigres taking away their great goal scorer, In the current tournament they are in sixth position with 26 points, very close to the direct qualification positions, but in the last few days the team has lost its way a little and has let matches go that were winnable in the past, with only 6 points left to play for, Pachuca must recover its level and thus enter the next round better prepared, either in the playoffs, which are already assured, or in the direct Playoffs.
Tuzos go for the victory/Image: Tuzos
An interesting duel

The 16th round of the Liga MX is here and that means that the last points are in dispute, in a tournament that has had great duels, many teams still have a chance to improve their position and the duel between Pachuca and San Luis is one of those, both are currently in the playoffs, but they can not lose points, as that would cost them their place, this duel means securing their place and that is why a great duel awaits us.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis in Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 7:00 PM ET.
