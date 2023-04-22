Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
When is the Brentford vs Aston Villa match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Brentford-Aston Villa match will start at 10 am ET, being played at Brentford Community Stadium in London, England, in the 32nd round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Brentford:

David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock e Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard e Mikkel Damsgaard; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney e Yoane Wissa
Probable Aston Villa:

Dibu Martinez; Ashley Young, Erzi Konsa, Tyrone Mings e Álex Moreno; Leander Dendoncker e Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia e Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins
BRILLIANCE OF WATKINS

If Brentford haven't won in five games, Aston Villa are going the opposite way. They have won five games in a row, including wins over Chelsea and Newcastle. The team's standout performer has been center forward Ollie Watkins, who has scored five goals in these five wins and is the sixth leading scorer in the league with 14 goals, tied with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. Only Haaland, Kane, Toney, Salah and Rashford have scored more goals than the Villa striker, who could become the first in 10 years to score 15 goals in a Lions shirt - Benteke was the last.
Uncomfortable fasting:

Brentford were whole in contention for the European spot, but face a five-match winless drought. Their last win came on March 15, when they beat Southampton 2-0, with goals from Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa. Since then, it has drawn with Leicester and Brighton and been defeated by Manchester United, Newcastle and Wolverhampton. A win this Saturday could allow the Bees to desire Europe once again.
Aston Villa:

The end of February marked the beginning of an upward trajectory for Aston Villa that saw its most impressive result on Saturday, April 15. Playing at Villa Park, the Birmingham club scored 3-0 at Newcastle, who are in the qualification zone for Champions League 2023/2024 via the Premier League. The result extended their unbeaten streak to eight meetings. There have been seven wins and one draw.

It was not an accidental victory. The score was a reflection of their superiority in the match. Aston Villa, who controlled the ball for 52% of the time, developed twice as many shooting opportunities (16 to 8) and showed an even greater advantage in the rate of shots on target (6 to 2). It took only 11 minutes to open the scoring. Ramsey's work from Watkins' pass. In the last half, Watkins took the role of scorer in the 19th minute. He had Moreno as a waiter. He scored again in the 38th minute. This time Ramsey assisted him.

 

Photo: AVFC
Photo: AVFC

 

Brentford:

Brentford share the same ambition as Aston Villa. In their second season back in the top flight, the club is also dreaming of a place in an international tournament. In their case, it would be a first-time achievement. However, they have been in better conditions to achieve this goal. In the last five games, they have not won a single match, which has significantly reduced their chances.

There were two equalities followed by three losses. The most recent of these was on Saturday, April 15. At the Molineux Stadium, it was 2-0 to Wolverhampton. The hosts, who had control of the ball for 51% of the time, were slightly superior in the creation of shooting opportunities (11 to 10), but they prevailed thanks to their large advantage in the shots on target rate (9 to 3).

Brentford are going through a terrible phase, and haven't won a game in five rounds. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are on a meteoric rise, having won seven of their last eight games in which they are unbeaten. The Villans are favored to win this encounter, but if something goes wrong the most that should happen is a draw.

Welcome and welcome to the Brentford vs Aston Villa live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: Brentford and Aston Villa.

Brentford hosts Aston Villa at the Community Stadium in the 32nd round of the Premier League. The home team had been in a strong position in the race for a place in the Europa League, but lost intensity and dropped points along the way, 10 points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors, on the other hand, in brilliant form, have won their last five games and are six points away from the G4, dreaming even of a place in the next Champions League.

Both teams face each other in the 32nd round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 6th and 9th places in the English Championship takes place at Brentford Community Stadium, in London, England, at 11:00. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

