Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

It was not an accidental victory. The score was a reflection of their superiority in the match. Aston Villa, who controlled the ball for 52% of the time, developed twice as many shooting opportunities (16 to 8) and showed an even greater advantage in the rate of shots on target (6 to 2). It took only 11 minutes to open the scoring. Ramsey's work from Watkins' pass. In the last half, Watkins took the role of scorer in the 19th minute. He had Moreno as a waiter. He scored again in the 38th minute. This time Ramsey assisted him.
There were two equalities followed by three losses. The most recent of these was on Saturday, April 15. At the Molineux Stadium, it was 2-0 to Wolverhampton. The hosts, who had control of the ball for 51% of the time, were slightly superior in the creation of shooting opportunities (11 to 10), but they prevailed thanks to their large advantage in the shots on target rate (9 to 3).
Brentford are going through a terrible phase, and haven't won a game in five rounds. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are on a meteoric rise, having won seven of their last eight games in which they are unbeaten. The Villans are favored to win this encounter, but if something goes wrong the most that should happen is a draw.
The match is on at 10 am Brentford-Aston Villa, Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Brentford hosts Aston Villa at the Community Stadium in the 32nd round of the Premier League. The home team had been in a strong position in the race for a place in the Europa League, but lost intensity and dropped points along the way, 10 points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors, on the other hand, in brilliant form, have won their last five games and are six points away from the G4, dreaming even of a place in the next Champions League.
Premier League Round 32
Date: 22 April 2023
Time: 11:00 AM
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.