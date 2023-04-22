Lazio vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Lazio vs. Torino on TV and in real time?
When is the Lazio vs. Torino match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Torino:
Probable Lazio:
Missing
Torino: Ola Aina, David Zima, and Ronaldo Vieira are all absent.
Retrospect:
Torino:
On Sunday, April 16, they put another point on their account in the confrontation with Salernitana. At home, it was 1-1 after coming from a deficit. Vilhena scored in the ninth minute of the first half. Sanabria, who received an assist from Miranckuk, answered in the 12th minute of the second half. It was the fourth game in a row without a win. It reaped two defeats and two draws.
Lazio:
It was very superior in the encounter. They had the ball under their control 47% of the time, built up more than twice as many chances to score (13 to 6) and led with a much bigger advantage the shots on target rate (7 to 2). They scored for the first time in the 36th minute on a penalty kick executed by Immobile. In the second half, Felipe Anderson, in the seventh minute, and Marco Antonio, in the 44th minute, completed the job.
This way Lazio reached 61 points (18 wins, seven draws and five losses). It preserved the second position in the standings and reduced the gap to 14 points with Napoli, the leader. The fight for the title, however, is unfeasible with eight rounds of matches left to play. The team's real goal is to finish in the top four and thus secure a place in the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League.
TIME AND PLACE!
Second in the league, Lazio are on a four game winning streak. The club has passed rivals such as Roma and Juventus and arrives for the game in great shape. Mauricio Sarri's team has 61 points and is well on its way to securing a spot in the next Champions League.
Torino, on the other hand, have had an average campaign so far, occupying the 11th position and with 39 points. In the last round, the team took advantage of the strength of its fans to earn a 1-1 draw against Salernitana.
Lazio are favored, even more so because they are playing at home. The ball starts rolling for Lazio vs. Torino at 1 pm, at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy.
Serie A 31st round
Date: April 22, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.