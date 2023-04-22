Lazio vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A
Where and how to watch Lazio vs. Torino on TV and in real time?

Lazio-Torino
Serie A 31st round

Date: April 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Lazio vs. Torino match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Lazio vs. Torino match will begin at 12 pm ET, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, in the 31st round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Torino:

Milinkovic-Savic; Gravillon, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Linetty, Ilic, Rodriguez; Radonjic, Miranchuk; Sanabria.
Probable Lazio:

Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Vecino, Alberto; Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni.
Missing

Lazio: Ciro Immobile suffered back and rib injuries in a car accident in Rome this week.

Torino: Ola Aina, David Zima, and Ronaldo Vieira are all absent.

Retrospect:

In 145 games played between the teams, Lazio have won 40, while Torino have won 43 and drawn 62. In the most recent meeting, in the first round of the 2022/23 Serie A season, the teams drew 0-0.
Torino:

Torino is dragging its feet on the pitch just doing what the Italian league table says. The players are already planning their vacations and the managers are looking ahead to next season. There is no other goal left to be reached. The team does not show conditions to fight for a place in an international competition and is long enough for the relegation zone.

On Sunday, April 16, they put another point on their account in the confrontation with Salernitana. At home, it was 1-1 after coming from a deficit. Vilhena scored in the ninth minute of the first half. Sanabria, who received an assist from Miranckuk, answered in the 12th minute of the second half. It was the fourth game in a row without a win. It reaped two defeats and two draws.

Lazio:

Since being eliminated by AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in the Europa League, Lazio's sole focus has been the Italian league. On Friday, April 14, the Roman team achieved its fourth consecutive success away from home against Spezia. They scored 3-0.

It was very superior in the encounter. They had the ball under their control 47% of the time, built up more than twice as many chances to score (13 to 6) and led with a much bigger advantage the shots on target rate (7 to 2). They scored for the first time in the 36th minute on a penalty kick executed by Immobile. In the second half, Felipe Anderson, in the seventh minute, and Marco Antonio, in the 44th minute, completed the job.

This way Lazio reached 61 points (18 wins, seven draws and five losses). It preserved the second position in the standings and reduced the gap to 14 points with Napoli, the leader. The fight for the title, however, is unfeasible with eight rounds of matches left to play. The team's real goal is to finish in the top four and thus secure a place in the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League.

Lazio
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Lazio and Torino is valid for the 31st round of the Serie A.

Second in the league, Lazio are on a four game winning streak. The club has passed rivals such as Roma and Juventus and arrives for the game in great shape. Mauricio Sarri's team has 61 points and is well on its way to securing a spot in the next Champions League.

Torino, on the other hand, have had an average campaign so far, occupying the 11th position and with 39 points. In the last round, the team took advantage of the strength of its fans to earn a 1-1 draw against Salernitana.

Lazio are favored, even more so because they are playing at home. The ball starts rolling for Lazio vs. Torino at 1 pm, at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy.

Welcome and welcome to the Lazio vs Torino live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's match time between two teams from Italy: on one side Lazio, who are second-placed in the Serie A, and fighting for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. On the other, Torino, who occupy 11th place and have 39 points. Both teams face each other in the 31st round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 2nd place and the 11th place of the Italian Championship takes place at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, at 1 pm. Follow everything from the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
