Lens vs AS Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lens vs AS Monaco match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Lens vs AS Monaco match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lens vs AS Monaco of April 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of AS Monaco
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alexander Nübel, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Jean Lucas, Eliot Matazo, Takumi Minamino, Krépin Diatta, Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo.
Last lineup of Lens
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Brice Samba, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Gradit, Seko Fofana, Salis Abdul Samed, Deiver Machado, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Loïs Openda, Angelo Fulgini and Adrien Thomasson.
AS Monaco Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for AS Monaco's offense. The first is Wissam Ben Yedder (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the leader in offense. He is the team's top scorer this season with 17 goals in 27 games played. The next player is Caio Henrique (#12), in 28 games played he has 9 assists which makes him the team's highest assister this season and we could possibly see him make his 10th assist of this draw on Saturday. Finally, striker Breel Embolo (#36), in Ligue 1, has 12 goals, making him the team's second highest scorer and we could see him score on Saturday.
AS Monaco in the tournament
In the same way as Lens, the Monaco team had a great start to the season, having won 18 games, tied 7 and lost 6. With their last victory of the tournament they finished in the fourth position of the general table with 61 points. This season they are looking to be among the first 6 places in the general table and get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. They seek to keep the victory so they can steal third place from Lens. Their last game was against Lorient, where they won 3-1 and thus won their eighteenth game of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Lens Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Lens' attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against AS Monaco. The player Loïs Openda (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team. He is the team's top scorer this season with 15 goals in 31 games played. The following is the French player Florian Sotoca (#7), he plays in the forward position, he is the highest assister of the team with 8 assists. He is a very experienced player and we could see him get his ninth assist on Saturday. Lastly, the Frenchman who plays striker Wesley Saïd (#22). He is a very important player, he scored a goal last game against Clermont Foot making him the third highest scorer in the team with 5 goals.
Lens in the tournament
Lens is looking to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by achieving 18 wins, 9 draws and 4 losses, with that they are in the third position of the general table with 63 points. Last season they came close to winning the tournament and their goal this year is to win first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game resulted in a loss against Paris Saint-Germain, the score was 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis is located in Lens, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 41,809 spectators and is the home of Racing Club de Lens of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1933 and is one of the oldest stadiums.